Apple Issues Rare Firmware Update For Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, And Power Adapter

As Apple prepares to release iOS 26.2 in mid-December, the company has updated the firmware of several of its accessories. According to Macrumors, Apple released firmware updates for the 140W USB-C Power Adapter, USB-C Magic Keyboard, USB-C Magic Trackpad, and Magic Trackpad 2. This is the first update for these accessories since launch. As always, Apple hasn't elaborated on what changes the update brings — whether it's just improved connectivity, better battery life, or a patch for a possible issue.

Still, if you have one of these devices, it's better to update it as soon as possible. The new firmware number for the 140W USB-C Power Adapter is now 1.4.84 (up from 1.4.73), the USB-C Magic Keyboard and USB-C Magic Trackpad are now on version 3.1.9 (up from 3.1.4 and 3.1.3, respectively), and the Magic Trackpad 2 is now on version 3.1.8 (up from 3.1.1). Since these devices don't have their own interface, updating them can be tricky.