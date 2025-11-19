Apple Issues Rare Firmware Update For Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, And Power Adapter
As Apple prepares to release iOS 26.2 in mid-December, the company has updated the firmware of several of its accessories. According to Macrumors, Apple released firmware updates for the 140W USB-C Power Adapter, USB-C Magic Keyboard, USB-C Magic Trackpad, and Magic Trackpad 2. This is the first update for these accessories since launch. As always, Apple hasn't elaborated on what changes the update brings — whether it's just improved connectivity, better battery life, or a patch for a possible issue.
Still, if you have one of these devices, it's better to update it as soon as possible. The new firmware number for the 140W USB-C Power Adapter is now 1.4.84 (up from 1.4.73), the USB-C Magic Keyboard and USB-C Magic Trackpad are now on version 3.1.9 (up from 3.1.4 and 3.1.3, respectively), and the Magic Trackpad 2 is now on version 3.1.8 (up from 3.1.1). Since these devices don't have their own interface, updating them can be tricky.
Here's how to update these accessories
Thankfully, updating the firmware of these Apple accessories is easier than downloading AirPods firmware updates. The firmware should get downloaded and installed automatically when the accessory is actively paired with an Apple device. If you want to be sure, you can plug the accessories into a charger while they're connected to your Mac to ensure they receive the latest firmware. That said, you can never tell for certain when your devices will get updated.
Besides that, Apple also released a new test version of a future AirPods firmware, which should be released alongside iOS 26.2. As of now, it's unclear what Apple is testing with the new AirPods firmware build, but the company could be tweaking the Live Translation functionality or improving ANC algorithms. For years, users have complained about Apple not being clear about the changes introduced by its software and firmware updates, and so far, it doesn't seem that the company is changing that. Having said that, we'll let you know if we find something new with Apple's updates.