AirPods Pro 3 Users Report Whistling Noise Issues Persist Despite Firmware Update
A few weeks ago, BGR reported some AirPods Pro 3 owners were complaining about high-pitched noises on flights. With other customers also having these whistle and wooshing noises on the ground, people have been posting over social media their issues with the new AirPods.
What's worse about the situation is that Apple recently updated the AirPods with new firmware, but customers continue to say they're still experiencing the issue. In a Reddit thread, user joncbass wrote: "Same as others report. Even with firmware 8B25 the left AirPods Pro 3 makes an annoying whistle/whine/screech when flying. ANC is almost unusable for me, adaptive mode helps a little, but what a disappointment." Another user reported this issue on the right side: "I just left the plane and it's still happening. Mine's only on my right ear and seems like 10,000 feet high. After that it vanishes."
While these issues appear to be limited to a few people, it seems Apple has been offering customers the ability to get replacement units or a reimbursement.
Apple is currently testing new AirPods firmware
At this moment, it's unclear if the issue can be fixed via firmware or why it happens during flights. BGR staff haven't experienced the issue so far, but we were able to reproduce it when pressing the foam of the earbuds in one hand. Besides those issues, other users have reported discomfort when trying the new foams for the first few days which some have dubbed "bloodgate" already.
Apple's AirPods Pro 3 were released alongside the iPhone 17 during the September event. These earbuds offer the same H2 audio chip, but a redesigned format and foam tips for improved ANC capabilities. In general, BGR has had a great experience with Apple's latest earbuds, including the improved overall audio quality and longer battery life. The company is currently testing a new firmware update. We'll let you know if Apple ever addresses the whistling noise issue or if this upcoming update solves it.