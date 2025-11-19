AirPods Pro 3 Users Report Whistling Noise Issues Persist Despite Firmware Update

A few weeks ago, BGR reported some AirPods Pro 3 owners were complaining about high-pitched noises on flights. With other customers also having these whistle and wooshing noises on the ground, people have been posting over social media their issues with the new AirPods.

What's worse about the situation is that Apple recently updated the AirPods with new firmware, but customers continue to say they're still experiencing the issue. In a Reddit thread, user joncbass wrote: "Same as others report. Even with firmware 8B25 the left AirPods Pro 3 makes an annoying whistle/whine/screech when flying. ANC is almost unusable for me, adaptive mode helps a little, but what a disappointment." Another user reported this issue on the right side: "I just left the plane and it's still happening. Mine's only on my right ear and seems like 10,000 feet high. After that it vanishes."

While these issues appear to be limited to a few people, it seems Apple has been offering customers the ability to get replacement units or a reimbursement.