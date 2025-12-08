Why Your Xbox Controllers Still Need Batteries (But PlayStation Doesn't)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For the last couple of game console generations, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries have taken over. Sony's DualShock and DualSense controllers are both rechargeable, and the same goes for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2's Pro controllers and Joy-Cons. The odd man out for rechargeable controllers is the Microsoft Xbox, which has been shipping consoles with AA batteries ever since the Xbox 360 hit shelves. Even if you buy a brand-new Series X, the packaged Xbox controller comes with two AA batteries.

This might seem like some sort of cost-cutting measure for Microsoft, but the actual reason that Xbox devotees are still stuck with battery power has more to do with gamer preferences. Discussing the battery debate in an interview with Digital Foundry, Jason Ronald, the partner director of program management at Xbox, said, "What it comes down to is when actually talking to gamers... there is a strong camp that really wants AAs. So just giving flexibility is the way to please both [sets of] people... You can use a rechargeable battery pack, and it works just like it does on the Elite, [but] it is a separate thing."