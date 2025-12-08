Why Your Xbox Controllers Still Need Batteries (But PlayStation Doesn't)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For the last couple of game console generations, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries have taken over. Sony's DualShock and DualSense controllers are both rechargeable, and the same goes for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2's Pro controllers and Joy-Cons. The odd man out for rechargeable controllers is the Microsoft Xbox, which has been shipping consoles with AA batteries ever since the Xbox 360 hit shelves. Even if you buy a brand-new Series X, the packaged Xbox controller comes with two AA batteries.
This might seem like some sort of cost-cutting measure for Microsoft, but the actual reason that Xbox devotees are still stuck with battery power has more to do with gamer preferences. Discussing the battery debate in an interview with Digital Foundry, Jason Ronald, the partner director of program management at Xbox, said, "What it comes down to is when actually talking to gamers... there is a strong camp that really wants AAs. So just giving flexibility is the way to please both [sets of] people... You can use a rechargeable battery pack, and it works just like it does on the Elite, [but] it is a separate thing."
Leveling up your Xbox power options
Depending on how often a person games, an Xbox owner could find themselves going through several sets of AA batteries per year. Fortunately, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners have the option of investing in a few alternatives. For starters, you can always purchase a set of rechargeable AA batteries and a charging dock. Microsoft also makes its own Xbox Rechargeable Battery that comes with a USB-C cable.
On a full charge, the pack should deliver up to 30 hours of playtime, and a full recharge only takes about 4 hours. Conveniently, you'll even be able to play games while the pack is charging — as long as you have a USB-C cable or extension that's long enough to reach your sitting area. Alternatively, Xbox fans can get their hands on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.
While $200 may sound pricey, the Elite Series 2 features a built-in, rechargeable battery pack that delivers up to 40 hours of playtime. It also comes with interchangeable and adjustable thumbsticks, an additional D-pad, a carrying case, and supports up to three custom gaming profiles. The Elite Series 2 is compatible with the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and mobile devices with Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth.
Why Xbox is unlikely to drop its battery preference
In an age where Microsoft continues to raise prices on consoles, accessories, and games, it may actually be a savvy move for the company to stick with AA batteries for its standard wireless Xbox controllers. AA batteries have been kicking around for decades, and there's no reason to think they'll suddenly become overly expensive. Whether you're a fan of Xbox's AA reliance or you prefer rechargeable power, Microsoft gives its gamers choices — one of the options just requires a bit more capital.
