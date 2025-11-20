Perplexity Comet Launches On Mobile, Starting With Android

The Comet experience involves having access to an AI assistant on the spot, for any questions the user might have about the content they're accessing or other matters. Comet for Android will bring some of those experiences to Android devices. The Comet Assistant is one tap away in the AI browser to answer questions and take actions on the user's behalf. The company says the assistant supports expanded reasoning, and always displays the actions it is taking for the user, who can intervene in the AI's workflow at any time.

The company also notes that the Voice Mode that Perplexity app users love is also available in Comet. Users will be able to talk to the AI about their open tabs and ask for information. Also, the smart summarization feature will let the Comet summarize searches and information across tabs. These can be useful features for extracting specific information from an internet browser, without necessarily fiddling with the phone to find the right tab.

Comet for Android also features a built-in ad blocker, which the company calls the "industry's most advanced" native tool to block online distractions. While a built-in ad blocker can come in handy, it might not be a necessary feature for browsing experiences that involve having the AI assistant access web content, provide summaries, and perform actions. The ad-blocking tech also seems counterintuitive when you consider Srinivas' comments from earlier this year regarding personalized ad experiences. In April, the CEO said Perplexity wants to learn everything it can about users, to serve more personalized ads. Ad blockers would interfere directly with such monetization plans.

Comet is available for free to Android users in the Google Play store. It's unclear when the iPhone version of the app will launch.