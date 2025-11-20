Verizon's New Loyalty Offer Angers Already Tired Customers

Verizon has been sending long-time customers messages about a reward they can receive for their loyalty. The problem is, not every customer is happy with it. The reward offered is a free photo album from Shutterfly. One point that has been frustrating to customers is that they are responsible for the taxes and shipping of the photo album, not Verizon. So, it is not entirely free, which might dissuade people from taking advantage of it. On top of that, many customers have said they would rather have a price decrease to their phone bill rather than a photo album.

It seems smartphones are getting more and more expensive, and Verizon is no exception. Verizon has a history of quietly raising customer bills with hidden fees per voice line, to help the company recover from industry related costs. Of course, in the end, this just means more money the average person has to spend on their phone bill, which never results in a happy customer.

Despite Verizon customers preferring reduced costs over a cheaper photo album, this loyalty reward still offers a good value item from a well-known custom gift company. Shutterfly's online shop allows customers to print their own photos on calendars, mugs, blankets, and more. Some customers may appreciate the photo book perk, but it doesn't exactly meet Verizon customers at their pain points.