Apple Drops Another Limited-Edition iPhone Accessory Within A Week

Following the release of the iPhone Pocket, a partnership between Apple and Issey Miyake, the company quietly announced another limited-edition iPhone accessory, this one completely focused on accessibility. Created in partnership with Hikawa, the MagSafe accessory is also cheaper than Apple's previously released iPhone Pocket.

"The grip was designed through an extensive interview process to support varied ways of holding iPhone while reducing the effort needed to keep it steady," said Bailey Hikawa, product creator of this new iPhone accessory.

The Hikawa iPhone & Grip Stand celebrates the 40th anniversary of accessibility at Apple. On the product's description page, Apple says it's been designed with direct input from individuals with disabilities affecting muscle strength, dexterity, and hand control to develop this ergonomic grip for all users. Apple doesn't say for how much this product is going to be available, so customers interested in this one-of-a-kind partnership should hurry up and secure the product.