Apple Drops Another Limited-Edition iPhone Accessory Within A Week
Following the release of the iPhone Pocket, a partnership between Apple and Issey Miyake, the company quietly announced another limited-edition iPhone accessory, this one completely focused on accessibility. Created in partnership with Hikawa, the MagSafe accessory is also cheaper than Apple's previously released iPhone Pocket.
"The grip was designed through an extensive interview process to support varied ways of holding iPhone while reducing the effort needed to keep it steady," said Bailey Hikawa, product creator of this new iPhone accessory.
The Hikawa iPhone & Grip Stand celebrates the 40th anniversary of accessibility at Apple. On the product's description page, Apple says it's been designed with direct input from individuals with disabilities affecting muscle strength, dexterity, and hand control to develop this ergonomic grip for all users. Apple doesn't say for how much this product is going to be available, so customers interested in this one-of-a-kind partnership should hurry up and secure the product.
Apple has been exploring new partnerships for its accessories
It seems Apple has learned a thing or two after acquiring Beats – known for its several partnerships with artists, athletes, and other personalities. Seeing Apple open to working with more companies to develop unique products is for sure something customers enjoy.
The Hikawa iPhone Grip & Stand uses magnets to securely snap the device onto any iPhone with MagSafe, while also making it easier for users to remove it. The accessory also works as a stand in both vertical and horizontal modes. It's inspired by modern sculpture, and Apple says each Hikawa product is an "art object unto itself."
The limited-edition accessory is available in two colors, a high-visibility Chartreuse and recycled Crater, exclusively at Apple's online store. The product is now available for $69.95. BGR will let you know if Apple releases new iPhone accessories in the future. Meanwhile, you can check other currently available iPhone 17 accessories like cases, straps, and more.