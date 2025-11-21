Apple May Launch Low-Cost iPhone, iPad, And MacBook In Early 2026, Says Analyst

Apple might be done with product releases in 2025. However, GFHK Securities analyst Jeff Pu says the company is preparing low-cost iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices for early 2026. According to the analyst, Apple will release the iPhone 17e in mid-first quarter of 2026.

Despite other rumors claiming that Apple could greatly improve its next generation of iPhone "e" models, the analyst believes the company will maintain the same design as its predecessor, but it will be updated with the A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, and the new 18MP front-facing camera. Apple is expected to keep the 48MP sensor for the main lens and the notch design. What's interesting about Pu's prediction is that Apple will maintain the C1 chip, but not add the improved C1X 5G modem released with the iPhone Air. The analyst also talks about low-cost iPad and Mac models, in addition to a revised schedule for the iPhone 18 lineup.