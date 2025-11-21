Apple May Launch Low-Cost iPhone, iPad, And MacBook In Early 2026, Says Analyst
Apple might be done with product releases in 2025. However, GFHK Securities analyst Jeff Pu says the company is preparing low-cost iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices for early 2026. According to the analyst, Apple will release the iPhone 17e in mid-first quarter of 2026.
Despite other rumors claiming that Apple could greatly improve its next generation of iPhone "e" models, the analyst believes the company will maintain the same design as its predecessor, but it will be updated with the A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, and the new 18MP front-facing camera. Apple is expected to keep the 48MP sensor for the main lens and the notch design. What's interesting about Pu's prediction is that Apple will maintain the C1 chip, but not add the improved C1X 5G modem released with the iPhone Air. The analyst also talks about low-cost iPad and Mac models, in addition to a revised schedule for the iPhone 18 lineup.
Low-cost iPad and MacBook are coming
The analyst doesn't go too deep into the upcoming low-cost iPad and MacBook models. However, other rumors reveal Apple plans to upgrade its base-model tablet with the A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, making it the last iPad to get Apple Intelligence support. For the low-cost MacBook model, reports suggest Apple is readying a laptop with an iPhone chip. Still, most of its specs are unclear, whether it's following an M1 MacBook Air-like design or if Apple is creating something completely different.
The analyst also updated his expectations for the iPhone 18 lineup, as he now believes Apple will update the iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18, and iPhone 18e in early 2027. He also mentions the C2 chip as the new 5G modem for all these devices and a smaller Dynamic Island for the iPhone Pro models. Once again, the analyst says the iPhone Fold won't feature Face ID but Touch ID instead.