OpenAI Expands ChatGPT Group Chat Functionality Globally

Once the feature is available, you can start a group chat by tapping the People icon in the top right corner of any new or existing chat. When you add someone to the chat, ChatGPT creates a copy of your conversation as a new group chat, so your existing chats remain private. Users can invite others by sharing a link with up to twenty people. When you join or create your first group chat, ChatGPT will ask you to set up a short profile with your name, username, and photo. OpenAI says these group chats are powered by GPT-5.1 Auto, which means it chooses the best model depending on the prompt and the user's subscription tier.

Within group chats, users can query ChatGPT via text, images, and file uploads, and also take advantage of features like image generation and dictation. OpenAI says that rate limits only apply to ChatGPT responses and not to messages between users. The company says it has trained ChatGPT with new social behaviors, so it follows the flow of the conversation and knows when to stay quiet and when to chime in. More importantly, users can always mention ChatGPT when they need its help. Finally, OpenAI also gave ChatGPT the ability to react to messages and reference profile photos.