Roku TV Users Just Got These Must-Watch New British Channels For Free

Following a huge Roku TV update, 12 new live TV channels were added to the service for free on Roku TV and Roku players via The Roku Channel. There is a wide range of new channels, but a few stand out as particularly exciting. Channel 369 will now feature BBC Drama. We don't know exactly what will be shown on this channel, as schedules and content can change, but it is described as having a mix of fan-favorite modern stories and period pieces.

British crime and international mystery series that ran on Acorn TV can now be found on Channel 547, Acorn TV Mysteries. You can expect the live channel to broadcast shows like the popular "Luther" series starring Idris Elba. The final British channel added to Roku in this update is Channel 730, titled BBC Adventure, which features exploration content from the broadcaster's archive.

British TV isn't all that Roku customers are getting. Notably, multiple PBS channels were added to Roku in this update. You can now find PBS Nature on Channel 499 to catch nature and wildlife documentaries. And now on Channel 498, PBS Travel Channel, audiences can explore other regions of the world without leaving their couch.