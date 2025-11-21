Roku TV Users Just Got These Must-Watch New British Channels For Free
Following a huge Roku TV update, 12 new live TV channels were added to the service for free on Roku TV and Roku players via The Roku Channel. There is a wide range of new channels, but a few stand out as particularly exciting. Channel 369 will now feature BBC Drama. We don't know exactly what will be shown on this channel, as schedules and content can change, but it is described as having a mix of fan-favorite modern stories and period pieces.
British crime and international mystery series that ran on Acorn TV can now be found on Channel 547, Acorn TV Mysteries. You can expect the live channel to broadcast shows like the popular "Luther" series starring Idris Elba. The final British channel added to Roku in this update is Channel 730, titled BBC Adventure, which features exploration content from the broadcaster's archive.
British TV isn't all that Roku customers are getting. Notably, multiple PBS channels were added to Roku in this update. You can now find PBS Nature on Channel 499 to catch nature and wildlife documentaries. And now on Channel 498, PBS Travel Channel, audiences can explore other regions of the world without leaving their couch.
Even more channels
Roku now has "Heartland" Classic channel on 343 that broadcasts full episodes of the Canadian family drama "Heartland." It might seem odd to have a whole channel dedicated to one show, but with 19 seasons spanning over almost 20 years, there's no shortage of content. Another new channel that will broadcast a singular show is the "Bridezillas" channel on 732, which features episodes of the reality TV series of the same name that follows brides as they approach their wedding date. Family-friendly content was also added and can be found on GrowthDay Network on Channel 555.
Spanish speakers were not left out with this update. Now you can find the variety channel Teleports Ahora on 931 and a home improvement channel titled Homeful en Español on 952. There is also Cucando Los Ángeles on 989, which celebrates the city's culture and community. With this additional content, Roku may be a better choice for Spanish speakers compared to the competition.