3 Of The Best Roku TV Stick Alternatives Actually Worth Using

The third-gen Apple TV 4K is arguably the most powerful alternative to any of Roku's streaming media players. It's powered by the A15 Bionic, which is the same chip that powers the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14, and the iPhone 14 Plus, ensuring an absolutely lag-free and smooth experience. The Apple TV 4K runs on tvOS, which rivals Roku OS in terms of simplicity and ease of use. Another major benefit of buying the Apple offering is its ad-free interface, which is something you won't find on any other platform. If you're worried about your smart TV spying on you, the Apple TV box doesn't indulge in such practices. It doesn't include Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) either for added privacy.

As for other features — it supports 4K HDR streaming and has support for everything from HDR10+ to Dolby Vision. It can also process all major Dolby audio formats, including Atmos. Moreover, the bundled remote looks sleek, is rechargeable using USB-C, and isn't stuffed with sponsored streaming service buttons. You'll find all your favorite streaming services in the App Store, as well as casual games and useful apps, including media servers and VPNs. The latter isn't available on Roku. It can also be your smart home hub for HomeKit and Matter devices. You can choose from two Apple TV 4K variants: Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi plus Ethernet. The latter also has 128 GB of onboard storage, which is double that of the Wi-Fi-only model.