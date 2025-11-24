The 'Seamless' $13 Smart Home Gadget Amazon Customers Swear By

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have been thinking about turning your home into a smart home, there are a number of things you have to worry about, including swapping your existing outlets and switches to their smarter counterparts. But if you don't want to go all in and spend hours changing the wall outlets or hiring someone to do so for you, the Amazon Smart Plug offers a smart middle ground.

This nifty little gadget plugs right into your existing wall outlets and converts them into smart sockets that you can control with your voice or your phone. The ease of setup and use has made it incredibly popular among Amazon shoppers, who are overwhelmingly positive about it and appreciate its "seamless" Alexa integration.

What's even better is that the Amazon Smart Plug, which has a list price of $25, can be purchased for only $13 right now, as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals. This is the lowest price it has ever seen, so you are unlikely to find it cheaper anytime soon.