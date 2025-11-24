Google Is Reportedly Bringing NotebookLM Access Directly Into Gemini

Google made waves when it introduced NotebookLM in 2023. Despite using Gemini as the foundation of the AI tool, though, NotebookLM has never integrated especially well with the Gemini app. However, that could change very soon, as new reports suggest that Google is working on a new feature that will let you pull information directly from NotebookLM into Gemini as a source, as well as an actual link to the app from Gemini itself.

The changes were discovered in new code by TestingCatalog and suggest that Gemini and NotebookLM will more easily work together going forward. And while we don't have any exact details of how the integration will work, it is exciting to see Google bringing these two AI products together.

If you haven't tried out NotebookLM, then there are quite a few reasons to do so. Not only does it offer premade AI notebooks that can help you learn more about many topics, but you can even turn your sources into video overviews that look like anime and other popular formats.