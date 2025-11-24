Google Is Reportedly Bringing NotebookLM Access Directly Into Gemini
Google made waves when it introduced NotebookLM in 2023. Despite using Gemini as the foundation of the AI tool, though, NotebookLM has never integrated especially well with the Gemini app. However, that could change very soon, as new reports suggest that Google is working on a new feature that will let you pull information directly from NotebookLM into Gemini as a source, as well as an actual link to the app from Gemini itself.
The changes were discovered in new code by TestingCatalog and suggest that Gemini and NotebookLM will more easily work together going forward. And while we don't have any exact details of how the integration will work, it is exciting to see Google bringing these two AI products together.
If you haven't tried out NotebookLM, then there are quite a few reasons to do so. Not only does it offer premade AI notebooks that can help you learn more about many topics, but you can even turn your sources into video overviews that look like anime and other popular formats.
Easier access to Gemini for NotebookLM
Ultimately, it makes sense for Google to integrate NotebookLM and Gemini directly, as it not only expands the accessibility of those products, but it also makes it more likely that people will use both of them more often. NotebookLM's ability to help users more easily engage with information makes it ideal for interacting with large documents, and Gemini has even borrowed some of the key features that NotebookLM offers — like Audio Overviews — to make using the AI easier and more efficient.
Of course, there's no current timeline for when we can expect to see this addition actually available in Gemini. The reports suggest that it could still be a while, as the feature is hidden in code and unavailable to the general public. That said, with how hard Google has been pushing Gemini lately, and Google Assistant officially being replaced by Gemini in 2026, it's possible we could see this new feature pop up in the AI chatbot sooner rather than later, especially since Google already brought Deep Research capabilities to the AI note app.