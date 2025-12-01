You Can Back Up Your Android Phone Without Using Cloud Storage - Here's How

Creating a cloud backup of your photos, videos, and files lets you access them from any device and keep them safe. You can also free up your Android phone storage and restore your content if you lose your device, damage it, or upgrade to a new model.

However, services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive typically limit free storage to around 15-20 gigabytes. This may not be sufficient to upload all your data, especially if you record 4K videos and take plenty of pictures. In such cases, people often pay around $100 a year for services like Google One to get more cloud storage space. While it solves the problem, cloud backups can be painfully slow on an unstable Wi-Fi connection, and could also raise concerns for the privacy conscious as well since all your data is stored on remote servers.

Local backups, on the other hand, provide a quicker way to save your data without relying on cloud storage. You can connect your Android phone to an external hard drive or a flash drive to copy your photos and videos and free up phone storage as well. To create a local backup, you need a USB flash drive, an external hard drive, or a portable solid-state drive (SSD).