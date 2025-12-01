4 Hidden Ways To Keep Your Old Android Phone Feeling Brand New

If this is the first time you are reading about the background process limit, you're not alone. It's not a setting that you would normally see on any Android phone. It's a special option hiding under your phone's Developer Options. As the name suggests, it limits how many processes run simultaneously in the background. While it's okay for a new phone with powerful hardware to run a dozen or so processes in the background and still feel snappy, older hardware is less forgiving and can make your phone lag. So, by limiting the number of background processes running at any given moment, you can boost the performance of your Android phone.

To do so, first head to Settings > About > Software Information, and tap on the Build number seven times until you see the "You are now a developer!" message on the screen. Then, head to Settings > System > Developer options > Background process limit. The limit would typically be set to Standard, but you can change it to At most 4 processes. Keep in mind, by restricting the number of background processes, you are asking the phone to kill older processes as the number of total background processes goes above four. This can result in some apps getting closed as you switch to others, thus impacting your multitasking experience.