2025's Record-Breaking Horror Movie Is Scaring New Fans On HBO Max
The sequel to a popular horror movie franchise is once again terrifying audiences as it makes its streaming debut on HBO Max. Home to films like a certain werewolf movie that deserves a second chance and a little-seen Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix thriller, it's a big win for the film series as well as HBO, as the network is likely still riding high from dominating at this year's Emmys.
"The Conjuring: Last Rights" is currently at the top of the HBO Max leaderboards this week as fans across the globe eat up the latest in the horror franchise. This is in addition to the box office records the film broke during its theatrical release. Landing on HBO Max on November 21, it took little time for the horror film to rise to the top of the charts. Despite "Last Rites" originally being set to be the last in the series, there are already talks of another installment.
The film follows Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) as they investigate some rather peculiar activity, leading them to realize their current haunting may have ties to something they've investigated before. It's a loose adaptation of the actual Smurl Haunting case, in which Jack and Janet Smurl claimed they were harassed by ghosts while living in a duplex in Pennsylvania. Directed by Michael Chaves, "The Conjuring: Last Rites" also stars Ben Hardy, Mia Tomlinson, and Steve Coulter.
The Conjuring: Last Rites dominates on HBO Max
While the ninth movie in the franchise is receiving somewhat mixed reviews across the web — earning 58% on the critic-driven Tomatometer and a 78% on the fan-based Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes – it would appear that audiences are having a terrifyingly good time with the film, as it's currently dominating the charts over at HBO Max. "The Conjuring: Last Rites" currently sits at the #1 spot on the streaming platform. This includes being #1 across the globe on the HBO Max, with the film being in the top ten for Prime Video and the Apple TV Store as well.
Along with being #1 on HBO Max, "The Conjuring: Last Rights" also smashed box office records while in theaters. As reported by Variety, during its debut weekend back in September, the film generated a staggering $194 million in sales, beating out the 2017 remake of Stephen King's "It," which held the record at $190 million. This means that "The Conjuring: Last Rites" now holds the title for the biggest domestic opening weekend for a horror film.
Folks who can't get enough of the franchise have even more to look forward to, as a prequel to the series is now in development at New Line and Warner Bros. Although Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga have yet to sign on to reprise their roles as the Warrens, Variety notes, Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing are on board to write the screenplay, both of whom helped write "Last Rites."