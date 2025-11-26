2025's Record-Breaking Horror Movie Is Scaring New Fans On HBO Max

The sequel to a popular horror movie franchise is once again terrifying audiences as it makes its streaming debut on HBO Max. Home to films like a certain werewolf movie that deserves a second chance and a little-seen Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix thriller, it's a big win for the film series as well as HBO, as the network is likely still riding high from dominating at this year's Emmys.

"The Conjuring: Last Rights" is currently at the top of the HBO Max leaderboards this week as fans across the globe eat up the latest in the horror franchise. This is in addition to the box office records the film broke during its theatrical release. Landing on HBO Max on November 21, it took little time for the horror film to rise to the top of the charts. Despite "Last Rites" originally being set to be the last in the series, there are already talks of another installment.

The film follows Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) as they investigate some rather peculiar activity, leading them to realize their current haunting may have ties to something they've investigated before. It's a loose adaptation of the actual Smurl Haunting case, in which Jack and Janet Smurl claimed they were harassed by ghosts while living in a duplex in Pennsylvania. Directed by Michael Chaves, "The Conjuring: Last Rites" also stars Ben Hardy, Mia Tomlinson, and Steve Coulter.