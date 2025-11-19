Joaquin Phoenix & Pedro Pascal's Underseen 2025 Thriller Surges On HBO Max

Jumping into the top ten movies watched on HBO Max for November is the Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal-led "Eddington." It's a sort of neo-Western thriller, with prescient political commentary and some excellent comedic timing about a small town local election, and subsequent battle, between the town's sheriff and current mayor. It also takes place during the 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns as a sort of all-encompassing social commentary on modern life. Even if you have no desire to delve into some of the underlying themes, it's an entertaining film that's gotten some fairly positive reviews.

Eddington currently has a 68% critics review rating and 65% user rating, and it's currently listed as one of the most popular movies to watch at home on Rotten Tomatoes — in spot number ten, behind "Weapons," and "Good Fortune." The rest of the stellar cast includes Luke Grimes, Austin Butler, Deirdre O'Connell, Clifton Collins Jr., and Emma Stone.

Of course, it's directed, written, and produced by Ari Aster, who is known for some interesting films like "Hereditary," "Midsommar," and "Beau Is Afraid." Right there, you can kind of get an idea for how its quirky yet slightly-nauseating but also captivating scenes might play out, especially if you've watched any of those Aster films. Near its conclusion, it draws some parallels to "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western "Wind River," particularly a penultimate gunfight or two.