Google Could Bring One Of iOS's Most Useful Features To Android 17 And Chromebooks

It looks like Google is taking yet another page out of Apple's book, as new reports suggest the tech company behind Android and the Pixel 10 lineup is working on its own version of Universal Clipboard, a feature Apple first introduced to it's devices a few years ago. Despite how useful a feature Universal Clipboard has been — it allows you to easily copy something on your iPhone and open it on your MacBook and vice versa — there still isn't an easy way to do the same on Android.

Of course, there's an argument to be made for Microsoft's SwiftKey keyboard, which does allow this somewhat, though it only works if you have SwiftKey set as your default keyboard app. Based on the reports from Android Authority, though, it looks like Google is finally working on its own version of Universal Clipboard, and it could launch as soon as Android 17.

This isn't the first feature with which Google has taken inspiration from Apple, and it won't be the last. The company also recently updated how Quick Share works to make it work with AirDrop on iPhones, too, further closing the divide between Android and iOS.