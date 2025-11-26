OpenAI Finally Fixes One Of ChatGPT Voice's Most Frustrating Issues

Since its introduction a few years ago, ChatGPT has continued to grow and evolve quite a bit. Last year, the company behind the AI model, OpenAI, released a new Advanced Voice Mode, which finally brought conversational interactions to the chatbot. However, after its release, I found myself dealing with a frustrating issue when trying to use Advanced Voice Mode — it acted like its own chat, instead of integrating nicely with the chats you already had going.

This made it difficult to switch between using chat and voice mode, as triggering voice would often pull you out of the chat you already had going. This not only made it hard to move between the two modes, but it also made organization a nightmare. Thankfully, OpenAI has finally fixed this frustration by announcing a new voice mode that works right in your current chat.

Additionally, the new setting will let you see answers appear in real-time, and it makes it easier to review earlier responses and entries in the conversation. OpenAI also said that it means you can now "see visuals like images or maps."