Leaker Says iPad Mini Is Next To Get OLED Display, Followed By iPad Air

While Apple usually has an 18-24 month cycle for the iPad Air, the company does update its MacBook Air lineup more often. That said, we might be two generations away from seeing an iPad Air with an OLED display, while for the MacBook Air, we might have to wait another three.

Still, these updates should mark somewhat of a redesign of these products, as Apple usually makes them different when it uses a new display technology, as it did with the iPhone X and OLED panel, the MacBook Pro and a mini-LED display, and the iPad Pro and a two-tandem stack OLED screen with the M4 version.

Besides that, it's unclear what other features Apple might add to these products, such as whether the company might add an M-series chip to the iPad mini or if it's still going to rely on the A-series, or other improvements, such as a nano-texture display, Apple's own Wi-Fi and 5G modems, and so on. BGR will let you know once we learn more about upcoming Mac and iPad lineup.