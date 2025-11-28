Scientists Discover Hidden Cancer-Causing Chemicals In Everyday Food

The fear of one day getting diagnosed with cancer is something we all share. In 2025 alone, there were over 2 million new cancer cases and over 600,000 deaths in the U.S. according to data from the National Cancer Institute. We know there are some things we can do to lower our risks of cancer, such as maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco, eating healthy, and perhaps avoiding red meat. Now, a new study has found cancer-causing chemicals in food we might not have originally suspected.

A study looked into chemicals called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and their quantity in food. These chemicals include cancer-causing compounds, and for most adults who don't smoke or work around PAHs, food is the main way they are exposed to them. The study found that cooking activities such as frying, grilling, and smoking food created PAHs in the food itself. It also found PAHs were more prevalent in some foods over others. The foods with the highest PAHs levels were soybean oil, duck meat, canola oil, and pork.

The research was undertaken by three researchers from the Seoul National University of Science and Technology and published in Food Science and Biotechnology. This study shines a light on dangerous foods and preparation methods to help us stay healthy.