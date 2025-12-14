Do Smart TVs Come With A Built-In Antenna?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smart TVs are chock-full of features that enhance your viewing experience and allow you to enjoy content without needing traditional TV delivery methods, such as over-the-air broadcasts. With everything from entertainment to sports and news available via streaming, you can watch your favorite content without ever needing to plug in an antenna. However, if you are someone who prefers to get your TV channels the old-fashioned way, and not be so dependent on the internet, it's normal to wonder how you can do so with a smart TV. Namely, whether or not there is a built-in antenna.

Unfortunately, smart TVs don't have built-in antennas for broadcast TV. The antennas it may have are to facilitate connectivity protocols, such as Wi-Fi. Moreover, the free live TV marketing that often accompanies these models is about accessing content over the internet through an included app, such as LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, and Google TV Freeplay with its more than 150 channels. So why have the antennas which were once found in older analog TVs, disappeared, and how can you access local broadcasts without internet on your smart TV? Let's find out.