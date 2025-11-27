You Can Add USB And HDMI Ports To Your Laptop With This Cheap Gadget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Modern laptops have become as powerful as ever. You don't need to spend a fortune to find a laptop that's good enough for mundane tasks like writing, studying, browsing the web, and watching content. Even with a budget of less than $1,000, you can find something from both the Windows and macOS camps. While laptops continue to get powerful, one of the most backward trends we've seen for the past few years is the removal of ports. Just look at the M4 MacBook Air, for example. It only includes four ports: a MagSafe port for charging, two USB-C ports, and a single 3.5 mm headphone jack. The same can be said for some of the best laptops on the market.

While a handful of ports can be more than enough in certain cases, there are still a lot of devices that you may need to connect to your laptop that don't use the increasingly ubiquitous USB-C port. The solution? You may want to get an appropriate adapter. Sure, while adapters are useful, you may have to purchase multiple ones for connecting USB drives, external monitors, etc. Not only is that inconvenient, but also expensive. So, the best option is to purchase a cheap dock, like Lionwei's Laptop Docking Station, which gives you a range of ports — allowing you to connect virtually any gadget to your laptop.