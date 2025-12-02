10 Bathroom Gadgets That Are Surprisingly Useful
Upgrading any room in your home can be a lot of work, and your bathroom is no exception. You do several activities in this room, and it deserves as much attention as your living room or office. A good way to upgrade a bathroom is to incorporate gadgets that make your life easier every time you use it. There are multiple devices you can add to your bathroom, making it difficult to know which ones are going to benefit you the most daily. If you're the handy type, you can build some yourself by taking a look at these Raspberry Pi projects to make your smart home even smarter. For everyone else, you may be better off taking the easier route.
We've tracked down 10 different gadgets that you can use in your bathroom that are useful upgrades. These are devices that amplify items you might already have or regularly use. These items range from increasing your dental hygiene to making it easy to get ready after you take a shower. Even if you don't spend a lot of time in your bathroom, finding ways to make your life easier while you're in there is a good idea.
Renpho Smart Scale
If you want a simple device to keep track of your health, a smart scale is a reliable way to go. The Renpho Smart Scale is an option that multiple customers highly recommend. It connects to your smartphone through an app to provide you with in-depth information beyond showing you your weight. It also syncs with a handful of other wearables and applications that you may already have on your phone, such as Samsung Health, Fitbit, or Apple Health. The Renpho Smart Scale is currently on sale for $21.99 on Amazon and has a 4.6-star rating based on 375,673 customer reviews. This smart scale is similar to other tech items under $50 in that they look way more expensive than they are.
When you use the Renpho scale, you'll receive your weight information on the built-in display, with the rest of your body composition metrics available in the app. Once in the app, you can view your body fat percentage, track your calories, and get detailed reports. Given its wide variety of features, customers highly recommend it due to its ease of use and the detailed information they get from a scale that barely costs more than $20. For many who left a review, the application makes it worthwhile, along with the scale's overall quality, effectiveness, and accuracy.
Aunmaon Automatic Soap Dispenser
A good way to modernize your bathroom is by adding an automatic soap dispenser. It's similar to the ones you might find in restaurants and movie theaters, allowing you to receive soap without touching the top or sides with your hands. Many customers who have purchased one of these dispensers have recommended the Aunmaon Automatic Soap Dispenser. You activate it by swiping your hand underneath the nozzle, and it delivers a small amount of liquid soap to your hand. You can purchase it in a variety of colors for $19.99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.4 rating with 1,573 reviews.
The unit works with thin or thick soaps and can operate with various types of products. You can choose to hang it on your wall or keep it on your counter. It does not need to plug into an outlet, as it relies on three AA batteries that should keep it going for a whole year, depending on how frequently you use it. Reviews for the Aunmaon Soap Dispenser highlight how effective the sensor works on the product, how easy it is to use, and that they receive an appropriate amount of soap to help avoid any wastage. If it does come out too fast, the amount can be adjusted, which was a considerable benefit to several customers who praised how easy it was to change its settings.
Brondell LumaWarm Heated Toilet Seat
When you're looking to upgrade your bathroom, the toilet seat is a fantastic place to start. It's a location everyone visits, and the Brondell LumaWarm Heated Toilet Seat could be the smart device your household needs. When you sit down with the LumaWarm, the seat of the bowl heats up to make it more comfortable and has three different heat settings. There's also an LED light at the base, ideal for use at night without having to turn on your larger bathroom lights. You can get it for $129.96 on Amazon, where it has a 4.2 rating from 2,486 reviews. You could even hook it up to a smart plug to add smart features, allowing you to turn it on and off at specific times.
Customers recommend it because of the adjustable heat settings, as not everyone enjoys the same amount of heat. Other reviews also highlight the quality of the heat and the overall design of the seat, as it provides a comfortable experience. It's a device you shouldn't have to call a plumber for, either. You have to remove your previous toilet seat, and then you place this one in its place. The one thing to note is that it does require an outlet nearby to use and comes with a four-foot cord. You'll want to plan for this with the design of your bathroom, and it uses 55 watts while plugged into your home.
Loaao LED Mirror
A large mirror is both an effective and helpful tool for any bathroom, and it's something you likely use every time you step out of a shower. You can upgrade your bathroom with the Loaao LED Bathroom Mirror, which has lights that softly emit from the sides and at the top for a soothing ambiance. This essential smart home gadget is made from tempered glass and provides a distortion-free reflection. The lights surrounding the mirror are dimmable, and the colors are adjustable.
After you get out of the shower, the mirror's surface has an anti-fog feature, preventing steam from blocking your view of the mirror. You can turn it on immediately after you step out of the shower, and it will automatically shut off after an hour.
Customers recommend it in their reviews because of how easy it is to install in their bathroom, the quality of the adjustable lights, and the antifog feature. Many also appreciate the mirror's sleek design, as it gives it a modern touch that can fit in any bathroom while taking up minimal wall space. You can get it for $99.99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.6 rating from 3,325 reviews. There are multiple mirror models with different sizes and prices.
Aquarius Water Flosser
Modern technology makes it easier to clean your teeth, and when you want to go beyond just using an electronic toothbrush, water flossers are on the market. The Aquarius Waterpik Flosser could be what you're looking for, helping you to improve your daily flossing routine. The reservoir has enough space for you to use the device for 90 seconds before having to refill it. You have to pour the water in the basin, and then activate the flosser, moving it between your teeth to clean off any food or plaque buildup. The flosser comes with seven different settings, allowing you to customize how you clean your teeth and gums based on your sensitivity. You can get it on Amazon for $79.99, where it has a 4.6 rating with 150,468 reviews.
Those who have purchased the Aquaris Waterpik appreciate how effective it is at cleaning their teeth. They find it makes flossing a much easier activity, and the amount of food and plaque it breaks up is more effective than standard flossing. Reviews highlight that changing the device's settings and adjusting the water is also a simple process. There are a handful of reviews that make note of the device's noise level, as it is louder than they expected. Other reviews also note the importance of regularly cleaning the device, as mold and bacteria can build up over time.
Keenray Bucket Towel Warmer
Having a warm towel at the ready after a shower might feel like a luxury item exclusive to spas, but you can do this in your home with the Keenray Bucket Towel Warmer. You can use this to warm up a dry towel that you plan to use immediately out of the shower. It's large enough to fit two beach-sized towels inside, rapidly heating them in under six minutes. Alternatively, you can keep them in the bin for up to 60 minutes to have them on hand for when you're ready to use them. The device is compact, as it's 13 by 13 inches, so it won't take up too much room in your bathroom. You can get this little luxury gadget for $106.99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.5 rating from 5,833 reviews.
Those who purchased the Keenray appreciate how warm their towels and other items get while inside the device, which uses a simple display button layout. The reviews highlight the warm quality of the Keenray, without it being a huge device. Its compact size is a big draw, as it can fit in the corner of a bathroom or nearby whenever they want to use it. Many note that the Keenray comes with a fragrance disc that adds a layer of luxury they didn't know they needed.
Charmingwater Touchless Bathroom Sink Faucet
Another modern feature you can bring to your bathroom is a touchless faucet from Charmingwater. This automatic sensor only requires you to swing your hands in front of it, drawing the water out for you to wash your hands. When you pull your hands away, the water stops, and you can freely dry your hands without having to mess with hot or cold handles. The faucet is made from stainless steel to give it an elegant and modern aesthetic, capable of fitting in with any bathroom decor. You can get it on Amazon for $119.99, where it has a 4.2 rating with 1,189 reviews. The faucet comes in multiple colors to match just about any style.
Customers who provided reviews highlight the functionality of the faucet and how easy it is to use. The setup was simple for many, as it didn't require too much plumbing experience. Because the faucet doesn't have any handles, there are adjustable heat settings underneath the sink that you'll have to change as you get used to the temperature. Many reviews note how easy it is to work these settings, and how effective the water temperature and pressure are when they have it working correctly.
AquaBliss High Output Universal Shower Filter
When you're looking for a simple gadget to improve the water quality of your showers, several customers recommend trying out the AquaBliss Universal Shower Filter. Attach the filter between the head and arm, where it cleans the water coming out of your pipes as you're bathing under the water. The filter cleans up any chlorine, dirt, or foul odors that are coming from your water source. It works with multiple types of shower heads, such as handheld, fixed, or rain. After adding the filter, you won't notice a difference in the amount of available water pressure while you're bathing. The AquaBliss filter is available for $35.99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.4 rating from 10,849 reviews.
The reviews from customers highlight how easy it is to install. The only thing they had to do was remove the head and then attach it to the arm before putting it back together. Others highlight the improved water quality, praising the filter's ability to keep them clean. Several reviews detail that their skin feels healthier and softer, while the water quality has dramatically improved over a short period. Many feel they get a great value for how much they spent, and replacing the filter should only happen every four to six months.
Asakuki Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser
It helps to keep your bathroom smelling nice, and you can easily do this with the Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser. The diffuser mixes water and your favorite essential oils to transform them into a light mist. If it runs out of water, the diffuser turns off to prevent any damage to the internal components. The hub around the diffuser is a small LED bowl, which you can change using the application, making it a suitable nightlight for your bathroom. You can install an app on your smartphone to manage how often it runs and the amount it sprays out into the air. You can get this luxurious budget smart home accessory for $22.99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.4 rating from 66,781 reviews.
The reviews for the Asakuki diffuser praise how effective it is at emitting the scents, without being too loud or disruptive. The mist is light and quiet, making it an ideal choice if they were to use it in their bedroom. Despite the small amount of mist, many claim it covers a large room. Customers also highlight that the quality of the smell is a significant factor, as the aroma lasts a reasonable amount of time while cleansing a room. For many, they enjoy using it as a nightlight leading to their bathroom, without leaving on one of their bigger and brighter lights.
Asall Smart Waterproof LED Flush Ceiling Light
When you're looking to add an innovative and multi-use device to your bathroom, consider the Asall Smart Waterproof LED Ceiling Light. It's a smart light that comes with a speaker, which you can control using a remote control. You can sync the speaker to your smartphone, and then play music while you relax, when you are in the shower, or while you're getting ready for the day. It also comes with adjustable brightness, giving you a variety of customization options after you install it in your bathroom.
The Asall Smart Ceiling Light is available on Amazon for $34.19, where it has a 4.3 rating from 1,261 reviews. Customers recommend getting it because of the brightness intensity from the bulb and the ability to adjust it depending on their needs. The brightness quality was able to fill a portion of a room, acting as an adequate accessory alongside other lights in a bathroom. For the best quality, customers recommend putting it above where you want to use it as much as possible, which helps with the speaker quality.
Methodology
When it came to selecting products for this list, we focused on everyday items that you would expect to see in a bathroom. We wanted to pick out gadgets that simplified a routine that you may do in the bathroom, or improved your time whenever you walked in here. After selecting the type of items, we found products that had the best ratings from customers, and at least 1,000 reviews posted by those who bought them. The products themselves also had to have a score above a 4-star rating.
We then went through those reviews to find the ones that highlighted the experiences they had with these gadgets, what made them good, if they were practical and durable, and what made these gadgets special to use. We also wanted to make sure customers were reporting that the products were high quality and did precisely what the manufacturer promised they would do.