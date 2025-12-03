Google Revealed The 100 Top-Searched Gifts Of 2025, Here Are Our 10 Favorite Electronics
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The holiday season is getting closer, and Google has released its annual list of the 100 most-searched gifts to help shoppers figure out what to buy. Google started its "Holiday 100" tradition in 2022, with the first list announced in November of that year. The company has published subsequent lists annually since then, pulling data from trending searches and shopping patterns between May and September.
This list gives consumers a solid look at what people have been actively searching for months before the holiday rush begins. The guide offers gift ideas across different budgets and covers multiple interests, including home goods, clothing, gadgets, beauty products, toys, and wellness items. Of course, a lot of people are searching to buy electronics for their loved ones this holiday, and it shows in Google's list.
Not to worry, though; we'll help you go through the complete rankings to find the 10 best electronics worth your attention. This selection features something for everyone, from gamers to ice cream lovers. We chose electronics that balanced the wow factor with actual usefulness, so you're not giving someone a gimmicky gadget that loses its appeal after a week.
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo's Switch 2 has become one of the biggest tech hits of the year. Nintendo revealed the Switch 2 on January 16, 2025, and sold more than 3.5 million units worldwide within four days of its June 5 release. Since then, the console has sold over 10 million units, and Nintendo said it now expects to sell 19 million units in the fiscal year ending March 2026.
Those numbers make sense when you consider the huge jump in performance from the original Switch. You get 1080p resolution at 120Hz in handheld mode and up to 4K at 120Hz when docked (only on supported titles). The console also features a larger 7.9-inch LCD screen that brings out more detail in every game.
So, if you have a friend or family member who's a gamer and hasn't upgraded to the latest Switch device, the Switch 2 would be the perfect gift. Moreover, nearly all Nintendo Switch games work with the Switch 2 through backwards compatibility, so owners can keep playing their existing game libraries. And luckily for you, getting your hands on a Switch 2 is now easier than when it initially launched and sold out almost instantly. You can get the device from Nintendo's official website as well as various retail stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop for $449.99. Or $499.99 if you purchase a bundle that also includes titles such as "Mario Kart World."
Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air
TV projectors have become popular gifts for people who want a big-screen experience without buying a massive TV. We've reviewed lots of portable TV projectors in the past, such as the BenQ GV30 and XGIMI MoGo 3, but one of the best in the market is the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air. It's a Google TV projector that offers native Netflix integration, but you can also stream shows from services such as Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV+, and Disney+, all in 1080p HDR display (up to 100 inches) with 400 ANSI lumens of brightness.
The projector is also lightweight, weighing just over three pounds with a built-in carry handle. Additionally, the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air comes with features like auto focus and keystone correction that adjust the display automatically every time the projector moves. Plus, the device's dual 8W audio speakers deliver clear sound and can double as a Bluetooth speaker. Meanwhile, the projector's battery lasts 2.5 hours for video playback, enough for most movies. The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air originally cost $600, but it's currently on discount on Amazon for $469.99, so try to get yours as quickly as possible.
Skullcandy Crusher PLYR 720
Gamers are eating well this holiday season, as the Skullcandy Crusher PLYR 720 is the second gaming gadget on this list. This headset, which is available on Amazon starting at $250, delivers sound you can literally feel thanks to its haptic bass technology. The haptic feature may seem gimmicky at first, but once your giftee feels the sound of an explosion in "Battlefield 6" thumping through their skull, you'll understand why this headset landed on Google's most-searched gift list.
Users can also dial the headset's intensity up or down using a rubber wheel on the right earcup, so whether you're gifting it to a bass-obsessed fan or a competitive gamer, they'll find their perfect setting. The best part about giving this headset during the holidays, though, is that you don't have to worry about compatibility. The Skullcandy Crusher connects wirelessly to various consoles and mobile devices via Bluetooth 5.3 or the USB-A low-latency transmitter.
The headset also connects to the Skullcandy app for advanced gaming audio customization and has a 3.5mm AUX port that lets you plug directly into PCs, handheld gaming consoles, and controllers. On top of that, the Skullcandy Crusher PLYR 720 features up to 50 hours of battery life, if not more. Users will also appreciate the plush memory foam cushions that keep things comfortable during those all-day gaming marathons. Plus, the foldable design allows the headset to fit into a stocking or gift bag without awkward bulges.
Google Pixel Watch 4
Health tracking meets serious style with the Google Pixel Watch 4, and that's exactly why it landed on Google's Holiday 100 list under the "Gifts for the One with Style" category. Starting at $349.99 for the 41mm model and $399.99 for the 45mm model on the Google Store, you're basically giving someone an AI assistant via Gemini, a wellness coach, and a beautiful accessory all rolled into one. The watch was actually released recently, and it made history as the first smartwatch to feature a satellite chip, offering free satellite SOS capabilities for up to two years.
While both models are water-resistant with an IP68 rating and offer a peak brightness of up to 300 nits, the 45mm model comes with more screen space and way better battery life for those long workout days. Regardless, the Pixel Watch 4 has many health-focused features. The device can monitor your heart rate, track your sleep, and automatically detect when you start working out. Better still, whoever receives this watch as a gift will also get six months free Fitbit Premium subscription for more advanced health-tracking features like personalized workout recommendations. The Google Pixel Watch 4 also comes in various color options that are perfect for your fashionista friends. Just keep in mind this watch is made for Pixel and Android phones, so you'll need to look for other options for your iPhone friends.
Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3
Remember when photos were something you could actually hold? Mini photo printers like the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 bring that magic back. Try gifting this gadget to someone who loves hosting parties or documenting every moment, and you'll see how fast their face lights up. This particular photo printer only costs $116 on Amazon and comes in various colors. However, only Clay White is available through that retailer. You can recharge the printer via a USB-C and connect to Android or iPhone devices through Bluetooth. The Instax Mini Link 3 even has a companion app that allows you to add fun effects, frames, and designs before printing pictures.
Speaking of printing pictures, the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 uses Instax Mini films for printing, which usually cost about $23.99 for a 20-film pack. Not exactly cheap, but the instant results and physical keepsakes are worth it for special moments. Besides, the film pack is currently discounted to $16.98 ($0.85 per film) on Amazon, so you could grab a couple of those to complement the gift.
Shark CryoGlow LED
LED light masks have become quite popular in the skincare industry over the past few years, and they make an incredible gift for anyone who loves at-home spa treatments. These high-tech face masks use LED light therapy to boost collagen production, reduce fine lines, and give your skin that post-facial glow without the expensive salon visits. One standout option worth considering is the Shark CryoGlow LED.
This FDA-approved mask makes use of a technology Shark calls iQLED technology. The tech utilizes three types of light (red, blue, and deep infrared) and combines them for two specific modes. One mode focuses on clearing blemishes while the other tackles fine lines and wrinkles. The built-in cooling feature also works alongside the light therapy to calm inflammation and tighten pores. The device even comes with a remote control, so switching between modes or adjusting settings won't require your giftee to rip the mask off their face.
Each session takes a couple of minutes, and the facemask is light enough to wear while checking emails, watching TV, or scrolling through your phone. In their review, licensed advanced aesthetician Body by Tonic confirms it's a "worthy mask," noting it was especially effective in tackling "laugh lines." The Shark CryoGlow LED goes for $349 on Amazon. It's a low-key splurge, but for anyone who's into skincare, this is a perfect gift.
Ninja CREAMi Swirl Soft Serve & Ice Cream Maker
The Ninja CREAMi Swirl is a gift that turns any house into a veritable ice cream store. This $338 countertop machine, which is available on Amazon, takes frozen ingredients and transforms them into legit ice cream shop-quality desserts in under five minutes. We're talking custom peppermint bark soft serve, holiday cookie dough gelato, or whatever wild flavor combination you can dream up.
You simply fill one of the included pint containers with whatever base you want (milk, frozen fruit, protein shakes, almost anything) and freeze it overnight. On the next day, you pop that frozen pint into the machine, press a couple of buttons, and watch it work. The blade system breaks down everything into incredibly smooth soft serve that rivals what you'd pay $8 for at a fancy ice cream shop. For families, foodies, or anyone who takes their ice cream seriously, this gift keeps on giving long after the holiday decorations come down.
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is the second Google device entry on the Holiday 100 list, and for good reason. You can buy this item for any of your friends who are deep into the Google Pixel ecosystem, as it is well integrated with Pixel devices and doesn't work with iPhones. The tiny buds also come with Google's custom Tensor A1 chip that creates seriously impressive active noise cancellation. We're talking about the kind of ANC that rivals Apple's AirPod Pro.
Compared to last gen, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are lighter and about 27% smaller, making them sit more comfortably in your ears. This allows the person you're gifting to wear the earbuds for hours without that annoying pressure feeling rival products give. The battery life of the Buds Pro 2 is also impressive, hitting around 8 to 9 hours with ANC on and up to 30 hours total with the charging case.
The overall sound quality is great, and the buds automatically adapt to your environment thanks to something called Silent Seal 2.0. You also get Conversation Detection that pauses your music when you start talking and Transparency Mode for when you need to hear what's around you. In terms of price, the Buds Pro 2 normally costs $229, but it is currently discounted on Amazon at $214.48. While the charging case is only available in white, the buds come in various colors, including Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, and Peony.
Oral-B iO Series 10
Electric toothbrushes might not top everyone's wish list, but anyone you gift the Oral-B iO Series 10 will most likely make an exception. This thing uses AI-powered sensors as well as micro-vibrating bristles that transform your daily brushing routine. You also get a color display right on the handle that tracks your brushing as it happens. The Bluetooth-connected Oral-B app takes things a bit further with 3D mouth maps showing exactly where you consistently skip.
The toothbrush also offers seven cleaning modes that cover everything from sensitive teeth to whitening and gum care. Unfortunately, the battery life isn't that great compared to other premium electric toothbrushes, with users getting about two weeks on a single charge. So, be sure to inform whoever you're planning to gift this item to. Still, you get a magnetic charging stand alongside the toothbrush, all for $399.99. You can even save a couple of dollars if you buy from Amazon (currently going for $319.99).
Oura Ring 4
Smartwatches and fitness bands are everywhere. We've already included a smartwatch on this list, but why not take a different approach by gifting your loved one a smart ring instead? The Oura Ring 4, to be specific. This ring slips onto your finger and tracks everything from sleep quality to stress level without looking like you're wearing a piece of technology. The Oura Ring 4 can also monitor your heart rate, body temperature, activity levels, and sleep patterns with accurate precision. You can find all that data on the Oura app, which is available for both Android and iPhone. In fact, it's one of the best Whoop alternatives out there, offering similar insights without the wristband.
The ring costs between $349 and $499 on Amazon, depending on the color you wish to buy (silver, black, gold, or rose gold). However, you need an Oura membership to access all the features – $5.99 per month not including tax. That subscription unlocks personalized insights, trend analysis, and guided meditation content. Yeah, it's an ongoing cost, but you can also purchase a one-year subscription ($69.99) for the person you're planning to gift this ring.
Methodology
Google's top-searched gifts list for 2025 covers hundreds of items, so we zeroed in on electronics that make genuinely memorable presents. Our favorites aren't just popular devices. These are the kinds of gifts that make people actually excited when they unwrap them, whether because the gifts solve real problems, introduce someone to new tech, or upgrade something they use every single day.
You can give these items to various people in your life and feel confident they'll love them. We prioritized versatility too, choosing devices that appeal to different interests like gaming, wellness, creativity, and everyday convenience. Nobody wants to give a gift that collects dust after a week. And while these gifts may be priceless to their recipients, every item on this list is priced under $500.