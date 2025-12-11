5 Gadgets You're Probably Using The Wrong USB Port For
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
USB ports are in almost every electronic device, from PC desktops and laptops to phones and tablets. Yet, it's unclear what the difference is between each port by just looking at them. It's hard to blame anyone for not knowing what sets USB 2.0 and USB 3.2 ports apart. They're both the same shape and size, and the only visual attribute that changes is the color. However, they have a big difference in performance, with newer, faster ports capable of faster data transfer rates, so you should use the right one when possible. Gadgets plugged into the computer via the least optimal USB port may show limited functionality.
You only have a certain number of USB ports on your computer, so you should make sure you're using the right one for every device. External drives and other gadgets that require a high transfer speed need the fastest USB port available. On the other hand, computer mice don't need the fastest USB port on your computer. A simple 2.0 USB port will suffice for a computer mouse, freeing up the faster ports for devices that need them the most.
USB Hub
When you've run out of USB ports, you'll need to buy a USB hub to increase their number. It's one of the USB gadgets that will level up your workspace, and they are simple and affordable. They're also huge lifesavers if you have a ton of gadgets on your desk, like webcams, mice, keyboards, audio interfaces, and more. Some USB hubs, such as the Anker USB Hub, have ports strictly for data, and others that are meant for charging. That way, it's simpler to choose which port you need. But, unless you want to hamper the capabilities of every device you plug into the USB hub, you'll want to use the best port you have available for it.
If you're noticing that transfer speeds aren't up to snuff, try a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port on your computer for the USB hub, which will ensure devices plugged into it receive the benefits of high data transfer speeds. Relying on an older USB port for your USB hub will still work because USB ports are backward compatible, but it will throttle the transfer speed of your devices since there is less bandwidth to begin with.
Mice
Computer mice have come a long way from the early models that used a ball to track movement. Gaming mice are stuffed with cutting-edge features like wireless connectivity, adjustable sensitivity, and customizable buttons. For those who like a bit of flash, there are gaming mice with customizable lights, programmable buttons, and adjustable sensitivity that improve gaming performance. Even simpler gaming mice like the Logitech G305 include many of these features.
While these mice can do a lot, you don't have to be picky when choosing a USB port. An old 2.0 port will work just fine. If you're using a wireless mouse with a dongle, just try to plug the dongle into the USB port nearest to the mouse to ensure the least amount of latency. Some wireless mice come with a USB extension cable that lets you place the dongle inches away from the mouse. If your wireless gaming mouse comes with that extension, make sure to use it.
Capture devices
A capture device is not a gadget everybody needs, since it's mostly made for capturing gameplay from video game consoles. Even though dedicated modders can use a capture card to turn their iPad into a Steam Deck, that's an anomaly.
Internal capture cards are installed on the motherboard, so they don't require a USB port. External capture devices, like Elgato HD60 X, need at least a USB 3.0 port to ensure gameplay capture is recorded at the highest fidelity.
Higher-end capture devices, such as the Elgato 4K X, need a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port for optimal performance, ensuring you can capture footage at 4K resolution and up to 144 Hz refresh rate. A higher resolution capture may be more difficult to work with, but it does allow you to zoom in further without affecting the quality of the recording. Also, gameplay capture recorded at a higher bitrate looks smoother, with little to no visual artifacts that can distract viewers from the video. If you haven't noticed an issue with whatever USB port you're currently using, chances are you're in the clear, but if captured gameplay appears to be at low quality, you'll want to test with another USB 3.0 port, at the very least.
External storage
For laptop users, external storage devices are crucial since it's not possible to modify the internal storage of some modern laptops. Even when you luck out with a laptop that has removable storage, you'll still only have one driver slot. It's something, but it's still a limitation since NVMe solid-state drives currently top out at 8TB. Desktop PC users have it a lot easier. Motherboards often have two SSD slots and several more slots for hard disk drives. However, an external drive is still useful if you're constantly transferring data from one device to the other — the biggest SSD you can buy for portable use has a capacity of 30TB. Just make sure you connect it to the right USB port, or you'll slow down file transfers between devices.
If you want to optimize transfer speeds, you first need to know which of your computer's USB ports is the fastest. If you're using a USB-A port, which is the rectangular one you're most used to, then look for ports labeled USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, which are rated for up to 20 Gbps transfer speeds. Other slower USB 3.2 ports are also pretty quick and shouldn't be a choke point for your external drive unless you have an incredibly fast external drive capable of over 5 Gbps transfer speeds. For USB-C ports, which are the oval ones found on modern devices, look for USB4 ports. These ports are capable of between 10 to 40 Gbps transfer speeds, which vary according to their specifications. Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports are the cream of the crop, delivering speeds closer to 40 Gbps. Whenever possible, use this port for any data transfer-related tasks.
Mirrorless camera
Mirrorless cameras, like the Sony a6700 and the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, have uses beyond shooting images at a festival or capturing real estate glamour shots. They can be connected to your computer to act as a high-end 4K webcam. This option is overkill for most people, especially in a corporate setting, but it's worth doing if you need the absolute best image. Using a 4K mirrorless camera as a webcam is useful when doing an interview, shooting a podcast, or hosting a webinar. Coupled with a key light and a decent microphone, using a mirrorless camera can make your video calls look professional, which is great when you need to make an impression.
Because 4K mirrorless cameras output a high bitrate signal, you need a fast USB port to handle the amount of data being sent to the computer. If you use a slower USB 2.0 port, the camera may output a spotty signal that cuts out often, or it may fail to work correctly. You can reduce the camera's resolution and framerate to lower the bitrate, but you'll sacrifice quality. Try using at least a USB 3.0 port to get the camera to work correctly.