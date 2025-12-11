5 Gadgets You're Probably Using The Wrong USB Port For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

USB ports are in almost every electronic device, from PC desktops and laptops to phones and tablets. Yet, it's unclear what the difference is between each port by just looking at them. It's hard to blame anyone for not knowing what sets USB 2.0 and USB 3.2 ports apart. They're both the same shape and size, and the only visual attribute that changes is the color. However, they have a big difference in performance, with newer, faster ports capable of faster data transfer rates, so you should use the right one when possible. Gadgets plugged into the computer via the least optimal USB port may show limited functionality.

You only have a certain number of USB ports on your computer, so you should make sure you're using the right one for every device. External drives and other gadgets that require a high transfer speed need the fastest USB port available. On the other hand, computer mice don't need the fastest USB port on your computer. A simple 2.0 USB port will suffice for a computer mouse, freeing up the faster ports for devices that need them the most.