This Modder Turned Their iPad Into A Steam Deck - Here's How

You might be wondering why anyone would want a SteamPad. The Steam Deck is already designed for portability, and the contoured grips make the console ergonomic. Additionally, if you want a PC gaming handheld that's just a display, then you can get something like the Lenovo Legion Go. This PC gaming handheld has detachable controllers like the Switch 2. The Lenovo Legion Go is bigger than the Steam Deck, but at least you don't have to mod it to make it more portable.

According to the creator of the SteamPad, Rare_Risk_6717, the reason for doing this was to carry fewer items while traveling. The creator previously had found a way to use the iPad as an external monitor for the Steam Deck. It worked great, but it proved too tedious to carry both items, plus a controller and other accessories. So after finding the Steam Brick mod, which turned the Steam Deck into a headless console, he went about creating the SteamPad. The best part of doing this, according to the creator, is being able to pair the AirPods directly to the iPad because there's very little lag.

If using the Steam Deck is comfortable and you don't mind the weight, there's no reason to mod your console to turn it into a SteamPad. Steam Deck OLED users especially won't want to do this, as the console offers one of the best gaming displays with a less than 1 millisecond response time that puts other handhelds to shame — it's the one huge feature the Nintendo Switch 2 will never have. However, if your tech bag is bulging every time you travel, this may be a worthwhile mod.