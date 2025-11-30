This Popular Roku App Just Removed A Major Feature From Free Accounts

For years, one of the best features of Plex was the ability to remotely connect to your server and watch your collection no matter where you are. This helped make it one of the best apps to stream free movies and TV shows. Earlier this year, though, the company announced it would be making some major changes to its Remote Watch functionality, noting that it would soon require a Remote Watch Pass or a Plex Pass premium subscription to use remote streaming. Well, "soon" has arrived, and Plex's Roku TV App is one of the first to get the new restriction. The remote watch functionality was always one of the most enticing features for many, as it allowed access to one's streaming library from anywhere.

However, with Plex removing this from the free version, it could throw a wrench in how many users rely on the service as one of their essential Roku TV apps. People have already shared their disappointment in the change on Reddit, with some even noting they are worried we may continue to see features being pulled from the service, or even crackdowns, as we have seen with HBO, Netflix, and other streaming services that restricted how you can share account access to those services outside your home network.