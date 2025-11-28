A Popular Roku TV App Is Finally Getting Fixed - Here's How To Access It
If you've been looking for a non-traditional app to watch free content on your Roku TV or streaming device, as well as to host your own media like movies and photos, the Plex app is your ace in the hole. Well, at least it used to be for many fans of Roku OS. Over the last several months, Plex has been overhauling its UI, with hopes of unifying navigation for both its mobile and smart TV apps. This included the removal of a handy sidebar that made it easy to bounce between free Plex content and personal media.
The Plex overhaul also introduced a handful of bugs and glitches to the once seamless interface, which peeved many of the platform's devotees. The frustration didn't fall on deaf ears, though, as developers already built a revised version of the already-revamped Plex app for Roku users. It's called the Plex Preview channel — and if you want to take it for a spin, you'll need to download it manually to your Roku hardware. Here's how:
- Go to the My Roku sign-in page.
- Log in to your Roku account.
- Visit the Add App page.
- Confirm that "plexpreview" is written in the app access code field.
- Select Add App.
- Click Ok, I understand on the warning pop-up.
- Select Yes, add app.
If Plex Preview doesn't appear on your home screen after adding it, you can force your Roku to check for an update by navigating to Settings > System > System Update.
Plex's new Preview app aims to win back fans
Plex knows that many of its fans are unhappy with the first round of changes introduced to the classic Plex interface. In a statement released on the official Plex forum, the company spoke with a "keep moving forward" attitude, while also highlighting fans' recent criticisms of the revamped Plex UI, something long-time users who bounce between Plex and other essential Roku TV apps will likely appreciate.
"While we won't be returning to the old sidebar layout, we have taken that feedback to heart. [The Plex Preview channel] represents what we believe is the best of both worlds: It keeps the clarity and consistency of the top navigation while restoring the speed and flow Plex users expect."
The company also took time to focus on the kinds of improvements users can look forward to seeing with Plex Preview, including faster navigation, streamlined performance, and a "unified design language" that puts an emphasis on panels — a feature Plex says will be a major part of the UI moving forward. And for anyone who already enjoys the interesting hidden features every Roku user should know, it's clear that Plex is aiming for the same kind of thoughtful polish that makes a platform feel fast, intuitive, and worth sticking with.
Plex even encouraged Preview users to share feedback on this Plex forum, showing it values customer feedback much like Google with Pixel Superfans. If you want to join the conversation, tag your posts with "roku" in the forums to make sure your comments are as visible as they can be.