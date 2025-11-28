A Popular Roku TV App Is Finally Getting Fixed - Here's How To Access It

If you've been looking for a non-traditional app to watch free content on your Roku TV or streaming device, as well as to host your own media like movies and photos, the Plex app is your ace in the hole. Well, at least it used to be for many fans of Roku OS. Over the last several months, Plex has been overhauling its UI, with hopes of unifying navigation for both its mobile and smart TV apps. This included the removal of a handy sidebar that made it easy to bounce between free Plex content and personal media.

The Plex overhaul also introduced a handful of bugs and glitches to the once seamless interface, which peeved many of the platform's devotees. The frustration didn't fall on deaf ears, though, as developers already built a revised version of the already-revamped Plex app for Roku users. It's called the Plex Preview channel — and if you want to take it for a spin, you'll need to download it manually to your Roku hardware. Here's how:

Go to the My Roku sign-in page. Log in to your Roku account. Visit the Add App page. Confirm that "plexpreview" is written in the app access code field. Select Add App. Click Ok, I understand on the warning pop-up. Select Yes, add app.

If Plex Preview doesn't appear on your home screen after adding it, you can force your Roku to check for an update by navigating to Settings > System > System Update.