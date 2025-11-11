You Can Become A Google Pixel Superfan For Free - Here's How
Have you ever wanted to test a brand-new Android phone before it officially launches online and hits store shelves? If you're able to get yourself into Google's Pixel Superfans program, you could have a shot at testing the latest and greatest Android phones while they're still in development — just like the fifteen lucky users whom Google selected to provide feedback on the in-development Pixel 11.
Technically, the participants were a part of Google's invite-only Trusted Tester program — but you'll need to be a Google Pixel Superfan to even be considered. Fortunately, becoming a Superfan is entirely free, and all you have to do is fill out this Google form to be vetted. (The form we linked to is for US citizens — UK applicants use this form, and German citizens use this document.) When accepted, you'll then be able to receive Superfan-only invites to specific Google events, access to insider Q&As with Google developers, and other exclusives.
The company asks for basic information like your name, email address, and mailing address, and provides a number of surveys to help you decide on the types of Google products and services that are most relevant to you. Once applicants are vetted for eligibility, it may take up to two weeks to receive a welcome email.
Eligibility rules and membership terms
In order to be eligible for the Pixel Superfans program, you'll need to check a few additional boxes as an Android devotee. You'll need to be over the age of 18, living in the U.S., U.K., or Germany, and you can't be a member of the press, a government employee, or a Google employee.
It also pays to know that Google can terminate your Superfans membership at any time, for reasons like violating the program's terms and conditions and presenting as harmful to yourself, Google, other users, or third parties. Your membership can also be terminated if your Superfans account has been inactive for more than two years, or if you're using inflammatory, offensive language in any of Google's community channels.
Superfans have the opportunity to receive exclusive merchandise and other Google perks, but if you choose to post about any received gifts via social media or other community forums, you may be subject to disclosure and accuracy requirements under applicable laws. And if you decide to post about the gifts you receive, Google requires that your post begin with both the #ad and #GiftFromGoogle hashtags.
How Google's Trusted Tester program works
Google's Trusted Tester program provides feedback to developers while the latest Android devices are still being worked on. The program goes far beyond bug fixes for Google Pixel phones, with users giving Google notes on how to improve features, usability, and other major design and engineering elements for whatever phones and other hardware are still being workshopped.
To become a Trusted Tester, you'll first need to secure membership in the Pixel Superfans program. Beyond that, the timeline and selection process remain unclear. According to the Bloomberg report that revealed the initiative, participants will be required to sign non-disclosure agreements and use special disguise cases to conceal the phones from public view. Considering how often Pixel details tend to leak before these devices even hit shelves, it makes a lot of sense that Google would decide to work directly with its most trusted Android users to deliver cutting-edge mobile tech.