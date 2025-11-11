You Can Become A Google Pixel Superfan For Free - Here's How

Have you ever wanted to test a brand-new Android phone before it officially launches online and hits store shelves? If you're able to get yourself into Google's Pixel Superfans program, you could have a shot at testing the latest and greatest Android phones while they're still in development — just like the fifteen lucky users whom Google selected to provide feedback on the in-development Pixel 11.

Technically, the participants were a part of Google's invite-only Trusted Tester program — but you'll need to be a Google Pixel Superfan to even be considered. Fortunately, becoming a Superfan is entirely free, and all you have to do is fill out this Google form to be vetted. (The form we linked to is for US citizens — UK applicants use this form, and German citizens use this document.) When accepted, you'll then be able to receive Superfan-only invites to specific Google events, access to insider Q&As with Google developers, and other exclusives.

The company asks for basic information like your name, email address, and mailing address, and provides a number of surveys to help you decide on the types of Google products and services that are most relevant to you. Once applicants are vetted for eligibility, it may take up to two weeks to receive a welcome email.