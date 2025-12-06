4 Cheap USB Gadgets That Amazon Users Love
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
USB gadgets are ubiquitous. Whether it's a vacuum cleaner, power bank, nightstand, or you name it, there's a chance it uses a USB port. Because USB is so common, there are many gadgets on the market that you can get. Amazon alone has thousands of USB gadgets that can help with just about anything.
But some are expensive and can be inaccessible if you're on a tight budget, and even if money isn't a problem, it can be tricky to know what to get. Whether you're looking for a cheap USB gadget that can make your life easier or ideas for what to get, we've made this list for you.
We've carefully searched through Amazon's listings to find handy USB gadgets that can improve your life in different ways and are highly rated by thousands of users. Best of all, all these products are dirt cheap — you can snag any of them for less than $50 — so you'll find something that can save the day regardless of your budget.
INIU Portable Charger
A power bank is an indispensable USB gadget, ensuring your phone has power at all times. It's even better for security since you'll avoid using public USB ports, steering clear of associated risks like juice jacking. INIU's Portable Charger is a great choice as it uses a USB Type-C port for charging. It comes with three USB ports (two USB-C and one USB-A), enabling you to charge three devices simultaneously.
Even better, this power bank comes with a holder that attaches to the companion USB-C cable. As a result, the carry handle doubles as a USB-C cable for charging. It can charge your device fast, with up to 45W support. Several customers praise its portability; therefore, if you're shopping around for essential travel USB gadgets on a budget, it's a solid pick.
It's also a TSA-compliant power bank, so you can hop on a plane with it. It doesn't have high battery capacity like some other options on the market, but users love how it saves the day when you need extra power and fast charging speeds. The power bank has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 from over 70,000 reviews. You can get INIU's Portable Charger on Amazon for $18.
Gritin 9 LED Rechargeable Book Light
Reading a book can sometimes be challenging, especially in poor lighting. For instance, when you want to read in bed, you'll likely have to get a desk lamp, but those can sometimes be too bright for your liking or challenging to place. Gritin's 9 LED Rechargeable Book Light is a better alternative because you can attach it directly to the book using the available clip. That clip also doubles as a stand, so you can also place this USB device next to a book on a flat surface if you want to take notes or do some calculations.
It has a built-in 1,000 mAh battery that can power the light for up to 80 hours. Even if you're an avid bed reader, that should be enough to last you more than two weeks without a need to charge. And when you need to charge, the Gritin 9 LED Rechargeable Book Light has a USB-C port for that. When it comes to features, the light has three color temperatures that you can switch between, and there's a brightness adjustment option. The gooseneck is flexible and can rotate, thus it's easier to position.
With a 4.8 rating out of 5 from over 48,000 reviews, the Gritin 9 LED Rechargeable Book Light is described as effective, high-quality, and reliable by users on Amazon. Some love it for its value for money, while others say it's perfect for reading at night while in bed, as it doesn't distract their partner, unlike a nightstand. The Gritin 9 LED Book Light normally costs $22.99 on Amazon but is currently on sale for $11.69.
Jisulife Portable Handheld Fan
Summers can get really hot, but a gadget like the Jisulife Portable Handheld Fan can save the day. Since it comes with a built-in battery, you can carry this handheld fan around and use it wherever you are to cool your body. You can adjust the fan's speed, and it can last at least a full day of use.
Its small footprint makes it ultra-portable, weighing just 4.4 ounces, and the fan can be folded so it can comfortably fit in a pocket or purse. Although this device is primarily a fan, you can also use it as a portable power bank to boost your phone's battery or as a flashlight in emergency situations.
The Jisulife Portable Handheld Fan comes in several color options, including blue, mint green, and white. You can buy this handheld fan starting at $13.67, depending on the color. It has earned an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 from over 18,000 users. Many love its compact size and how effective it is.
LcFun Arc Lighter
If you're an outdoorsy person who likes camping regularly or every once in a while, the LcFun Arc Lighter is a must-have. It charges via USB, and hence you can easily recharge it using a power bank or even in your car. For a device that you can depend on while you're in the woods, it has a waterproof body that, once the lid is closed, prevents water damage.
There's also a thick paracord lanyard that you can wear around your neck for convenience. Some variants of the lighter also include a whistle and a built-in torch, both of which can be handy when you're in the mountains, whether hiking or camping.
LcFun's Arc Lighter is rated 4.5 out of 5 based on over 17,000 reviews, and many users overwhelmingly praise how it's perfect for the job. One Amazon buyer says they gifted it to their husband as a Father's Day gift, and all his friends want one because of how handy it is. The LcFun Arc Lighter is available on Amazon starting at $8.54 and could cost more depending on the specific variant that you select.
How we selected these Amazon USB gadgets
There are lots of USB-powered gadgets that you can buy today on Amazon. While all these gadgets are relatively cheap, we didn't just pick them blindly. To find the most useful ones that Amazon users swear by, we scoured the site to find those that are rated highly. We narrowed our search to products that have at least a 4.5-star rating out of 5 from over 17,000 reviews.
And to meet our objective of finding the most useful cheap gadgets, we only focused on USB gadgets that cost less than $50 without any kind of discount applied. While price was one of the guiding principles in determining whether to include a product or not, we placed much weight on what users say about each product, including quality, bang for your buck, and usefulness.