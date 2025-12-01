Netflix Makes Screencasting From Phones To A Bigger Screen Almost Impossible
Netflix subscribers who have been using the mobile app on a smartphone or tablet to cast a show onto a TV are in for a surprise. The streaming service has quietly removed casting support for most users. It's almost impossible to start playing a show or movie from the Netflix app on mobile and beam it to a nearby TV. According to Android Authority, Netflix made the change as early as November 10, with users sharing their experience on Reddit. "Netflix appears to have removed Chromecast support from non-ad-supported plans. This change was done with zero warning," Redditor techie1980 said. "I'm annoyed, as Chromecast is the main way that I stream content. It gives me all of the control to use my phone as a remote control, and searching for stuff is so much easier. And I'm not sure WHY the change was made. It seems like security is not enhanced here. Even Amazon Prime still supports Chromecast (at least for now)."
A person responded to the thread over the weekend, saying that Netflix customer support gave them the general rule for the change: "if the device has its own remote, you can't cast". The company further explained to the customer that Netflix wants to improve the user experience, and that's why they changed casting support in the mobile app.
How to cast Netflix titles from a phone
Netflix has a support document that details the change. Titled Can't find 'Cast' button in Netflix app, the web page makes it clear that Netflix "no longer supports casting shows from a mobile device to most TVs and streaming devices." Subscribers are advised to use the remote that came with their smart TV to play Netflix. However, some Netflix subscribers will still be able to cast Netflix shows from smartphones and tablets. The option is available on older Chromecast devices or TV sets that work with Google Cast, but that's not the only constraint. Netflix users also have to be subscribed to a more expensive Netflix plan. The ad-supported tier will not let users cast Netflix titles to their TVs.
The document offers support for casting Netflix content from mobile devices (iPhone, iPad, and Android devices) and computers (Windows and Mac). The troubleshooting instructions will help those subscribers who should be able to cast films and TV shows from their mobile devices but are encountering issues. There is one workaround that some Netflix subscribers can employ to continue streaming content via the cast button in the app. They should avoid updating the Netflix mobile app to the most recent version. This method has been tested by The Verge. Netflix may eventually roll out additional updates, forcing users to lose out on Netflix casting support.