Netflix Makes Screencasting From Phones To A Bigger Screen Almost Impossible

Netflix subscribers who have been using the mobile app on a smartphone or tablet to cast a show onto a TV are in for a surprise. The streaming service has quietly removed casting support for most users. It's almost impossible to start playing a show or movie from the Netflix app on mobile and beam it to a nearby TV. According to Android Authority, Netflix made the change as early as November 10, with users sharing their experience on Reddit. "Netflix appears to have removed Chromecast support from non-ad-supported plans. This change was done with zero warning," Redditor techie1980 said. "I'm annoyed, as Chromecast is the main way that I stream content. It gives me all of the control to use my phone as a remote control, and searching for stuff is so much easier. And I'm not sure WHY the change was made. It seems like security is not enhanced here. Even Amazon Prime still supports Chromecast (at least for now)."

A person responded to the thread over the weekend, saying that Netflix customer support gave them the general rule for the change: "if the device has its own remote, you can't cast". The company further explained to the customer that Netflix wants to improve the user experience, and that's why they changed casting support in the mobile app.