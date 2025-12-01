Apple's iPhone Fold Reportedly Enters Pre-Production Stage As Launch Plans Take Shape
Apple is expected to release an all-new iPhone Fold next year. This foldable device has been rumored for a few years, and it's now finally on its way to becoming a reality. The latest to corroborate Apple moving forward with the iPhone Fold pre-production is The Economic Daily (via IT Home). According to the publication, the iPhone Fold has entered the engineering verification and pre-mass production process.
Not only that, but some assembly factories said that they have already entered the stocking state, so they can ship parts of the iPhone Fold to assembly plants whenever Apple gives a go-ahead. Besides the iPhone Fold, Apple is expected to unveil the next generation of its Pro iPhone models, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to launch in September 2026. According to previous rumors, the iPhone Fold is expected to bring a massive change to Apple's iPhone release schedule, with the company expected to unveil the base iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2, and iPhone 18e in the first half of 2027.
These are the latest iPhone Fold rumors
Reports claim the iPhone Fold will feature a 5.5-inch cover screen and a 7.8-inch foldable display. Most importantly, Apple is expected to completely remove the crease in the middle of the inner display, making the product stand out from the competition. The iPhone is also expected to feature Apple's A20 Pro chip, which should use TSMC's new 2nm manufacturing process. Besides that, all iPhone 18 models are expected to feature 12 GB of RAM, including the iPhone Fold.
In addition to these rumors, Apple might add a massive battery to the iPhone Fold while still maintaining the form factor of two iPhone Airs stacked up. Apple could use silicon-carbon batteries, which could help the company increase the total battery capacity of the iPhone. Finally, there's also a report saying Apple might use a 24MP under-display camera for the iPhone Fold. However, this seems unlikely since it may compromise the camera quality, as seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold lineup — forcing the brand to revert to a hole-punch setup.