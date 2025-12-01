Apple's iPhone Fold Reportedly Enters Pre-Production Stage As Launch Plans Take Shape

Apple is expected to release an all-new iPhone Fold next year. This foldable device has been rumored for a few years, and it's now finally on its way to becoming a reality. The latest to corroborate Apple moving forward with the iPhone Fold pre-production is The Economic Daily (via IT Home). According to the publication, the iPhone Fold has entered the engineering verification and pre-mass production process.

Not only that, but some assembly factories said that they have already entered the stocking state, so they can ship parts of the iPhone Fold to assembly plants whenever Apple gives a go-ahead. Besides the iPhone Fold, Apple is expected to unveil the next generation of its Pro iPhone models, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to launch in September 2026. According to previous rumors, the iPhone Fold is expected to bring a massive change to Apple's iPhone release schedule, with the company expected to unveil the base iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2, and iPhone 18e in the first half of 2027.