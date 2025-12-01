Opera Neon Adds Nano Banana Pro Model And Other AI Upgrades
Opera Neon just got another big upgrade. The AI agentic browser now offers updated models, new features, and an all-new Deep Research feature that can produce structured reports in about a minute. Following Google's introduction of the new Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro, Opera now allows users to choose the AI model that they want to use when interacting with Neon Chat. As usual, customers can also switch models mid-conversation if they want to.
Besides that, Opera Neon now features Opera Deep Research Agent, which works alongside the Chat, Do, and Make agents to enhance user productivity. With that, Opera says you can transform your browser into a powerful research hub, as it "mitigates the need for manual searching by cross-referencing diverse sources."
"Opera Neon is our experimental playground that allows us to tap into the most cutting-edge AI technologies that exist on the web. We're developing this product together with our community – at an extreme speed. The way Opera Neon's AI engine is set up allows us to integrate the latest technologies barely hours after they become available," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP Browsers at Opera.
Opera Neon now integrates with Google Docs
Opera also upgraded its Neon Do agent to be able to create a Google Doc. One of the most requested features, this allows Opera Neon users to integrate one of the internet's most popular word processors into their workflows. The agent can create a Google Doc of virtually anything, such as one researching products and automatically creating a comparison document. To use this feature, users need to select the Do agent in the browser's omnibox and write a prompt.
Unlike ChatGPT Atlas and The Browser Company's Dia, Opera Neon is still limited to invited users as part of an early access program. While the Norwegian company is continuing to roll out access to more users, they still need to register on Opera Neon's website to wait for a access. That said, the company offers a wide range of browsers for free as well, including Opera One and Opera Air.