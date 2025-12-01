Opera Neon Adds Nano Banana Pro Model And Other AI Upgrades

Opera Neon just got another big upgrade. The AI agentic browser now offers updated models, new features, and an all-new Deep Research feature that can produce structured reports in about a minute. Following Google's introduction of the new Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro, Opera now allows users to choose the AI model that they want to use when interacting with Neon Chat. As usual, customers can also switch models mid-conversation if they want to.

Besides that, Opera Neon now features Opera Deep Research Agent, which works alongside the Chat, Do, and Make agents to enhance user productivity. With that, Opera says you can transform your browser into a powerful research hub, as it "mitigates the need for manual searching by cross-referencing diverse sources."

"Opera Neon is our experimental playground that allows us to tap into the most cutting-edge AI technologies that exist on the web. We're developing this product together with our community – at an extreme speed. The way Opera Neon's AI engine is set up allows us to integrate the latest technologies barely hours after they become available," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP Browsers at Opera.