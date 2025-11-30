Google Just Nerfed Gemini's Free Tier Thanks To Gemini 3's Popularity

Right before the official launch, we saw Gemini 3 Pro's leaked benchmark scores, giving us a glimpse at what to expect from Google's most intelligent AI model yet. Once it arrived, users began to flock to it, taking full advantage of everything that Gemini 3 Pro had to offer — like generative UI. Of course, you still had to jump through a couple of hoops to enable Gemini 3 AI, but even then, it was well worth pushing the model to its most capable version. Well, it seems people have been using Gemini 3 a little bit too much, as Google has nerfed the free tier of the AI chatbot to help cut down on bandwidth usage.

Google has always been a bit lenient with its limits in the various AI products that make up its catalogue. For example, AI Mode in Chrome doesn't really seem to require any kind of specific AI plan to take advantage of, and even the company's best image generation model — Nano Banana — was available in Gemini for free users, although with some limitations. Now, those limitations are going to hit a little harder, as new changes to the Gemini app access support page (via 9to5Google) suggest the company has vastly downgraded the availability of more premium AI features for its free-tier users.