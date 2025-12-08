Say Goodbye To Office Clutter - Costco Customers Love This Affordable Solution

A home office should be a calm and efficient workspace that elevates your brain waves the moment you walk in. Unfortunately, these parts of the home are often some of the first to turn into catch-all spaces and unorganized chaos. But all it takes to whip things back into shape is one good piece of furniture, and the Bayside Furnishings Onin Room Divider with 8 Storage Bins at Costco is only $180, making it a great reasonably priced option.

Costco customers have ranked the product 4.7 out of 5 stars, based on over 2,900 reviews, with most users scoring it a 5/5. Praising the furniture, one customer said, "This storage unit holds a surprising amount of stuff... the bins are spacious and not flimsy... One person can construct it." The Onin Room Divider can be arranged vertically or horizontally, and employs a cam-lock system for quick and simple assembly. Each of the fabric bins comes with handles and label slots, so you'll be able to personalize your organization project. A

nd if you're planning on going taller instead of wider, the included anti-tipping hardware keeps the furniture fastened to the wall. Whether you're looking to boost productivity when working from home or simply want a neat hub for storing gadgets that make working from home easier, the Onin Room Divider has got you covered.