Say Goodbye To Office Clutter - Costco Customers Love This Affordable Solution
A home office should be a calm and efficient workspace that elevates your brain waves the moment you walk in. Unfortunately, these parts of the home are often some of the first to turn into catch-all spaces and unorganized chaos. But all it takes to whip things back into shape is one good piece of furniture, and the Bayside Furnishings Onin Room Divider with 8 Storage Bins at Costco is only $180, making it a great reasonably priced option.
Costco customers have ranked the product 4.7 out of 5 stars, based on over 2,900 reviews, with most users scoring it a 5/5. Praising the furniture, one customer said, "This storage unit holds a surprising amount of stuff... the bins are spacious and not flimsy... One person can construct it." The Onin Room Divider can be arranged vertically or horizontally, and employs a cam-lock system for quick and simple assembly. Each of the fabric bins comes with handles and label slots, so you'll be able to personalize your organization project. A
nd if you're planning on going taller instead of wider, the included anti-tipping hardware keeps the furniture fastened to the wall. Whether you're looking to boost productivity when working from home or simply want a neat hub for storing gadgets that make working from home easier, the Onin Room Divider has got you covered.
Helpful tips before you buy
Perfect for storing everything from books and clothing to vinyl records, figurines, and other novelties, the Onin Room Divider can also be put to use as an entertainment center for your TV and AV components. Those of us working around a wall-mounted TV can place game consoles, streaming devices, and other home theater tech on top of the furniture or inside its various compartments, while using this one sleek DIY solution to hide all the wires running from our devices to the mounted TV.
A couple of things to be mindful of: Costco customers have commented that the shipping box is rather heavy, so it might pay to have a second pair of hands to help lug it inside your home or business. Other customers have also stressed the importance of checking the box and parts for signs of damage.
Bayside Furnishings shares its own small list of cleaning and maintenance tips, with two of the most essential pointers being to use a wood conditioning cleaner that doesn't contain wax or silicones, and being aware that chemicals like medicines, perfumes, and alcohol may cause severe damage if not cleaned up immediately.