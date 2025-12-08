Cheap Walmart Electronics You Should Pick Up On Your Next Trip
Walmart is a great place to find a good deal, especially on electronics. But with so much to choose from, it can be quite overwhelming or challenging to find the most useful products. That's why we've put together a quick roundup of cheap Walmart electronics that are worth adding to your cart and your life. We've focused on recommending things that you can always find a use for, or items that make practical gifts.
These products offer value, reliability, and everyday usefulness. They're perfect not just for the festive season but also year-round. We're talking portable chargers, headphones, streaming devices, and more, all at budget-friendly prices. These products prove that you don't need to splurge to enjoy quality electronics. Moreover, they are great to have when travelling or to upgrade your home or office. Check out our roundup below and buy online or save it for the next time you're headed to Walmart.
Pocket Juice Slim Pro Power Bank
A power bank is one of those gadgets that always come in handy, especially if you use your phone or tablet extensively. So, it's a great idea to pick up the 20,000mAh Power Juice Slim Pro Power Bank for $19.88 at Walmart. It's equipped with dual USB Type-A ports to charge multiple devices at once, such as your phone and earbuds. Keeping track of the power bank's battery status is made easy with its four-LED light indicator.
You can charge the power bank using either a Micro-USB or USB-C cable. However, keep in mind that the USB-C port is for charging the bank, not your devices. You would need one of the best USB-C power banks if that's what you're looking for.
True to its name, this portable charger is pretty slim and lightweight, measuring only 5.5 x 2.75 x 1 inches and weighing under one pound. It features a scratch-resistant shell for portability and a comfortable grip. You can grab multiple to keep at home, in your car, and or at the office to make sure you have the extra power when you need it. It has a 4.4 rating with close to 3,000 buyer reviews, so you know you're getting a reliable product at a great price.
JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds
Another cheap, but fantastic Walmart electronic worth getting is a pair of JLab Go Air Pop Wireless Earbuds. With a 4.5 rating and priced at $28.38, these are quite affordable for a pair of good-quality earbuds. If you're patient, you can even find them for as low as $10, which practically makes these an impulse buy since JLab makes some of the best wireless earbuds.
You get over 32 hours of total playtime with more than eight hours per earbud and an additional 24 hours from the charging case. There are three EQ sound settings for customization, and the buds are equipped with touch controls to conveniently adjust the volume, skip tracks, play or pause, answer calls, and activate smart assistants.
The earbuds are quite small and comfortable to wear and come with three tip sizes to ensure a secure fit. The charging case, too, is extremely portable and easy to carry around. There are ten different color options to choose from, including black, light pink, rose, teal, and lilac.
Hoey S53 Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Lights
If you like listening to your music on the go or often host parties, grab the Hoey S53 Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Lights. It features Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless connectivity with your phone, laptop, or other devices. A 10-watt stereo speaker delivers loud and distortion-free sound. Moreover, you can switch between Bluetooth, USB, TF card, and AUX audio cable modes, so it's versatile for however you want to play your music, anywhere you are. An IPX6 waterproof rating protects the speaker from light water splashes, rain, and mild sprays, making it ideal for outdoor use.
While the usual price is $35.99, this 4.3-rated speaker is currently just $14.89. You can get two and connect them for 360-degree high-definition stereo sound with rich bass. The portable size makes it easy to carry, while a 3600mAh battery provides up to 24 hours of playtime. The best part is that it features fun LED lights that sync with your music, creating a vibrant party atmosphere for gatherings and celebrations. So, it's sure to come in useful if you're planning to host people this festive season.
Cshidworld RGB Selfie Ring Light & Tripod
Do you want to capture better studio-quality photos from your phone? Or perhaps create content for your social media in the new year? Either way, if you love taking photos and videos, you can benefit from this Cshidworld ring light and tripod stand. Originally priced at $38.99, it's now only $27.99. That's a great deal because you get a complete set of equipment with a ring light, phone holder, tripod, and remote, which will instantly upgrade your media capture experience.
The light itself is a 13-inch LED RGB ring light with 26 adjustable RGB colors and three normal lighting modes (white, warm yellow, warm white), each with 10 dimmable brightness levels. It can be mounted on the extendable tripod stand that goes from 23.6 to 43.3 inches in height. The weighted base ensures stability, while the 360-degree rotatable phone holder accommodates most smartphones with widths between 2.3 to 3.15 inches. It has over 700 reviews with a 4.2-star rating, so you can rest assured it's a Walmart electronic that customers swear by.
onn Full HD Streaming Device
If you're looking for an affordable way to turn any regular TV into a smart TV, the onn streaming device is a great purchase. It offers a crisp, Full HD (1080p) resolution, which is more than sufficient for enjoying your favorite movies, TV shows, and other streaming content. It brings the versatility of Google TV with a polished, easy-to-navigate interface and access to thousands of the best streaming services. It comes with 8GB of storage and 1.5GB of RAM for smooth performance, making it a great alternative to the popular Amazon Fire TV Stick.
One cool feature is that it comes with a Bluetooth remote featuring a built-in microphone for voice control via Google Assistant. So, you can search content and control playback hands-free. Moreover, the built-in Chromecast feature allows you to quickly project photos, videos, and music from your phone or tablet to your TV. Originally priced at $14.88, you can currently grab it for just $9.00, so be sure to get it while it's still available.
How we selected these products
We're committed to recommending high-quality products that can add true value to your life at affordable prices. Therefore, to make this roundup, we scoured the Walmart website to find top-rated electronics that have plenty of good customer reviews and have a rating higher than 4.0. Our list is backed by hours of research on finding affordable Walmart electronics that are worth your time and money.