Cheap Walmart Electronics You Should Pick Up On Your Next Trip

A power bank is one of those gadgets that always come in handy, especially if you use your phone or tablet extensively. So, it's a great idea to pick up the 20,000mAh Power Juice Slim Pro Power Bank for $19.88 at Walmart. It's equipped with dual USB Type-A ports to charge multiple devices at once, such as your phone and earbuds. Keeping track of the power bank's battery status is made easy with its four-LED light indicator.

You can charge the power bank using either a Micro-USB or USB-C cable. However, keep in mind that the USB-C port is for charging the bank, not your devices. You would need one of the best USB-C power banks if that's what you're looking for.

True to its name, this portable charger is pretty slim and lightweight, measuring only 5.5 x 2.75 x 1 inches and weighing under one pound. It features a scratch-resistant shell for portability and a comfortable grip. You can grab multiple to keep at home, in your car, and or at the office to make sure you have the extra power when you need it. It has a 4.4 rating with close to 3,000 buyer reviews, so you know you're getting a reliable product at a great price.