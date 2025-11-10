9 Walmart Electronics That Customers Swear By
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With over 10,000 stores, Walmart is one of the biggest retailers worldwide and a one-stop shop serving all customer needs — whether it be for groceries, apparel, or even electronics. Specifically for electronics, Walmart has a great selection of products in almost every category, with offerings from big brands like Samsung, Apple, Sony, and ONN, its in-house electronics brand. Still, choosing a single product from the many available in the same niche can prove difficult and overwhelming, given all the variety you're presented with.
As such, we've rounded up some of the best user-rated electronics from different categories at Walmart that customers swear by. So whether you need some wearable tech for fitness purposes, a power bank for your travels, or even a mini-fridge for your college dorm, these top picks offer a great bang for your buck, meet everyday needs, and are considered the ultimate choice within their respective segment.
JBL Charge 5
Our very first pick is the JBL Charge 5, a durable Bluetooth speaker that comes with a built-in power bank, allowing you to keep your devices charged even on the go. The JBL Charge 5's IP67 rating also makes it a waterproof and dustproof gadget, and the perfect choice to take with you while travelling, or for any sort of outdoor entertainment.
For $180, or often less with discount deals, you get an attractive-looking speaker with a long-excursion driver, a separate tweeter, and dual JBL bass radiators, which result in crisp and high-quality audio, all while offering up to 20 hours of playtime. JBL takes second place on our list of Bluetooth speaker brands, and the JBL Charge 5 is a testament to its good value products.
Currently, at Walmart, the JBL Charge 5 has a 4.5/5 score based on over 4,500 ratings, with reviewers appreciating its battery life and value for money. One user review compared it to Sony's speaker offerings and ultimately crowned the JBL Charge 5 the winner: "I originally tried the Sony equivalent but found this one much better."
Apple Watch SE 2022
Wearable technology has long evolved from being a luxury to a necessity. Therefore, if you're looking for a smartwatch to serve as your daily companion, the Apple Watch SE 2022 remains a popular choice for most. Based on the Apple Watch 4's design, the SE 2022 still looks contemporary by today's standards, has durable hardware, and features that are built to last.
Both the 1.57-inch and the 1.78-inch displays available are practical for routine use, such as checking emails, texts, and general notifications. Functions like heart rate and noise monitoring come in handy for tracking workouts and sleep. The built-in fall detection and emergency SOS alert can help save lives. And there are several other under-the-radar Apple Watch features that can be very useful.
Over 10,000 users have rated the Apple Watch SE 2022 with an average of 4.5/5. With an option for a cellular version, you can also make calls from it. One user review said: "This is a great way to communicate with our child and not having to get her a cell phone."
Beats Studio 3
The Beats Studio 3 are timeless headphones that remain a classic choice for customers, even eight years after their launch. Available in black, shadow gray, and white, they feature adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) with up to 22 hours of wireless playback, or 40 hours with ANC disabled. Even a quick 10-minute charge can provide up to 3 hours of playback.
The Beats Studio 3 are equipped with soft and cushiony ear pads that will keep you relaxed for hours on end. Additionally, the on-ear multifunction buttons allow you to easily answer calls, adjust volume, or activate Siri when on Apple devices. Beats headphones are regarded for their superior audio quality, and the Studio 3 are no exception. The integrated W1 chip ensures smooth connectivity and switching between Apple devices. For just $90, you get a carry case, a 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, and a USB charging cable. Currently, the Beats Studio 3 have an outstanding 4.6/5 rating at Walmart, based on over 25,000 reviews, proving their reliability after all these years.
Here's a standout Walmart user review regarding the Beats Studio 3: "I could not believe the sound that I got when I put them on, it was like I was in a concert."
Vankyo Leisure 3 Portable Projector
The best portable projectors offer decent resolution, image brightness, and an adequate display size. The Vankyo Leisure 3 provides all these qualities while keeping the price tag at $90. This display device offers up to 65,000 hours of lamp life, and comes equipped with built-in speakers.
Weighing only 2.1 lbs, it is the perfect option to connect a gaming console or a streaming device. Capable of 1080p output, the projector can produce a crisp image quality even in well-lit environments and has support for ±15-degree keystone correction to automatically adjust slightly distorted output. Scoring an average of 4.8/5 from over 5,000 ratings, the Vankyo Leisure 3 is a winning pick among Walmart customers, praised for its longevity and reasonable price.
Setting up the Vankyo Leisure 3 is a simple task, and customers seem to agree, as one states: "I'm old and a tech idiot, and even I had no problem setting this thing up!"
DualSense Edge Controller
The PS5 DualSense controller is already impressive, but the Edge further enhances your play. Marketed as a controller for professionals, the DualSense Edge is designed to give you an advantage over the competition with better ergonomics, custom profile creation, and two additional buttons on the back, which are mappable to any controls you'd want. The adjustable trigger length further optimizes gameplay, and the replaceable stick modules make repairs easy and quick. Overall, the controller is highly customizable, and its swappable profiles make it easy to switch between games without needing to reconfigure settings.
Holding an impressive 4.6/5 rating from 2,300 buyers at Walmart, the DualSense Edge is a top-tier choice for gaming like a professional, if you're willing to spend nearly $200 on a premium controller. One Walmart review says, "This is a superior PS5 controller," while another says, "Absolutely excellent controller, very nicely put together, feels fantastic."
Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Film Camera
Film cameras have made a huge comeback recently. One could argue that they produce a bold and nostalgic result that even the most advanced modern cameras can't replicate. For those looking to buy their first film camera, we recommend the Fujifilm Instax Mini SE from Walmart as a reliable choice.
Rated 4.5/5 by almost 2,300 users, this $73 instant film camera is a simple click-and-print operation, which is even suitable for kids. A 10-pack of film is included with the product, along with a neck strap, which makes it easy to carry and ensures you never miss a special moment. Available in five colors: pink, lavender, seafoam green, gray, and blue, the Fujifilm Instax Mini SE is a superb gift choice.
The user reviews speak to the quality of the camera itself, with one user using it for their wedding reception, calling it "perfect to create nostalgic photos for us to cherish forever."
ONN 50-Inch Class 4K UHD TV
Walmart's very own electronics brand, ONN, offers a wide selection of home appliances at affordable prices. ONN products are considered great value for money and often dominate the budget category, thanks to the packed features they come with. Specifically for TVs, the brand has a variety of options, and many are available for nearly half the price compared to offerings from Sony, Samsung, and others.
The ONN 50-inch 4K UHD TV specifically is a great choice, holding a 4.5/5 rating from over 45,000 customers. The integrated Roku OS comes with several hidden features and access to almost every streaming service worth subscribing to, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and others. On top of that, you can install essential Roku TV Apps that will enhance your viewing experience. Or, if you need a hub for your smart home, the ONN 50-inch 4K UHD TV is smart home-ready and can work with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. At just $178, this is one of the best TVs to buy at Walmart.
Gazsocy Portable Power Bank
The Gazsocy portable power bank has an impressive 40,000mAh capacity and supports 30W fast charging. Plus, in case of emergencies, a built-in 360-lumen flashlight can provide strong illumination when you most need it. With one USB-C and two USB-A ports, the gadget can charge up to three devices at once, while the fast charging can apparently recharge a cellphone's battery from 20% to 68% in just 25 minutes. Furthermore, the power bank is equipped with safety protections to filter out dangers like short circuits, overcharging, and overheating.
For those always on the move, we highly recommend it as a useful travel gadget that fits in your carry-on, ensuring that you're never low on battery, even on the longest journeys. At Walmart, the Gazsocy power bank is priced at $50 or less with occasional discounts and holds a commendable 4.6/5 score based on over 1,000 ratings. Here's a user review describing the product's quality: "Excellent value for the price. It has a huge capacity, and the flashlight is bright. The power delivery charges devices very fast."
Arctic King 3.2 Cu Ft Two-Door Mini Fridge
In the mini fridge market, customers may be flooded with a variety of options at Walmart, but the Arctic King 3.2 Cu Ft Two-Door Mini Fridge is a viable option for most. Priced at just under $200, the appliance measures 33.3 inches tall and provides 3.2 cubic feet of storage divided between a separate refrigerator and freezer, making it suitable for a wide range of foods.
The interior is also customizable, including the glass shelves and door bins, allowing flexible storage configurations. The E-star rating also means it is an energy-efficient appliance. Design-wise, the exterior is elegant and sleek with a stainless steel build that allows for easy cleaning. Whether for a college dorm or office, this mini fridge is ideal for small spaces, and Walmart customers agree, rating it impressively at 4.5/5 from more than 18,000 ratings. One user calls it "the best budget option to have a refrigerator and a freezer in one."
Methodology
When it comes to electronics, Walmart has a diverse range of items available from every major brand. Whether you're in the market for new TVs, power banks, headphones, or other everyday use products, choosing the right option can be tricky. So, to help out, we've rounded up some of the leading options according to Walmart customers. Only products with a minimum score of 4.5/5, based on at least 1,000 user ratings, made it to our list.