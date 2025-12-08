4 USB Gadgets iPhone Owners Swear By

If you have a USB-C iPhone (iPhone 15 series and later), there are many useful — and even some weird — gadgets that you can plug into your device. But as much as there are many options available, it can be hard to know what's really useful and what's bogus.

Fortunately, you can't go wrong with recommendations from other iPhone users who took the bold step to try out these different USB gizmos. Based on product ratings on Amazon, we've compiled a list of the top iPhone USB gadgets that other users recommend.

The list includes useful gadgets that can help you get more from your iPhone, such as a flash drive — not the usual iPhone accessories like power banks, charging cords, and adapters that you'll find on almost every online listicle. If you need more details about how we picked these products, the full methodology is available at the end of the article.