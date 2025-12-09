Roku Streaming Stick 4K Vs. Plus: Is The $10 Difference Worth It?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Streaming Stick Plus share several features. For example, both can stream in 4K and have support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, for high-dynamic range content. However, the Stick 4K has additional support for the Dolby Vision HDR format, which is used by many streaming services for more realistic video. Both have built-in dual-band Wi-Fi 5 for internet access and can also pass Dolby and DTS-encoded surround sound over HDMI to your TV. That said, the Stick 4K mode comes with a USB power cable that doubles as a Wi-Fi antenna, extending its Wi-Fi range, which can be helpful if your router is far away.
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K and the Streaming Stick Plus are two of the company's most affordable 4K media streamers. Both have tons of similarities, including a stick-style form factor and support for HDR streaming. However, the Streaming Stick 4K carries a list price of $49.99, which is $10 more than the Streaming Stick Plus. So, what features set the two apart, and are they enough to make paying extra for the Streaming Stick 4K worth it?
What else do you get in the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Streaming Stick Plus?
Another notable difference between the two streaming sticks is the ability of the Streaming Stick Plus to power itself from the TV's USB port. Unlike the Streaming Stick 4K, which comes with a power adapter in the box and needs around 3.5W of power, Roku doesn't supply an adapter for the Streaming Stick Plus and instead suggests users power it using the USB port, as the device only needs 2.5W of power. Any TV USB port can supply that, whether it is USB 2.0 (typically a black USB port) or USB 3.0 (represented by a blue USB port).
In other highlights, the two streaming sticks come with a voice remote that not only has shortcuts for select streaming services but also buttons to control your TV's volume, power, and mute functions. The operating systems remain the same on both streaming media players, featuring an excellent app selection, hidden but helpful Roku features, and support for Apple AirPlay.
Is paying $10 more for the Roku Streaming Stick 4K worth it?
There are only really two reasons why it makes sense to spend $10 extra for the Streaming Stick 4K: to get Dolby Vision support and to make up for not-so-excellent Wi-Fi coverage around your TV. If you own a TV that supports Dolby Vision and have subscriptions or local media that can use it, you certainly can go with the more expensive Streaming Stick 4K. Moreover, if you really need better Wi-Fi reception because your router has a short reach or is too far away from your device, the longer signal coverage offered by the USB cable on the Streaming Stick 4K can help.
Apart from these two benefits, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus will give you all the same features as its more expensive cousin. You should also take into account the more accessible setup of the Plus model, as it doesn't need a power adapter, and its lower price of $39.99.