Roku Streaming Stick 4K Vs. Plus: Is The $10 Difference Worth It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Streaming Stick Plus share several features. For example, both can stream in 4K and have support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, for high-dynamic range content. However, the Stick 4K has additional support for the Dolby Vision HDR format, which is used by many streaming services for more realistic video. Both have built-in dual-band Wi-Fi 5 for internet access and can also pass Dolby and DTS-encoded surround sound over HDMI to your TV. That said, the Stick 4K mode comes with a USB power cable that doubles as a Wi-Fi antenna, extending its Wi-Fi range, which can be helpful if your router is far away.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K and the Streaming Stick Plus are two of the company's most affordable 4K media streamers. Both have tons of similarities, including a stick-style form factor and support for HDR streaming. However, the Streaming Stick 4K carries a list price of $49.99, which is $10 more than the Streaming Stick Plus. So, what features set the two apart, and are they enough to make paying extra for the Streaming Stick 4K worth it?