During your computing or gadget exploits, you may notice that the USB ports in your devices are sometimes different colors. While it may seem like this is to give things a more artistic flair, the colors actually mean something. For example, when a USB port is blue, it means the port supports the USB 3.0 standard, also known as SuperSpeed USB. An orange USB port also indicates USB 3.0 but means the port is always on with passive power delivery. There are even teal-colored USB ports out there. But what does it mean when a USB port is black? Is that just to match the casing, or does it mean something special?

When you see a black USB port, that usually indicates the connector supports the USB 2.0 Hi-Speed standard, which, believe it or not, is older now despite using "Hi-Speed" in the name. It offers a maximum data delivery speed of 480 Mbps — which is much slower than USB 3.0, which offers up to 5 Gbps. You can plug any USB Type-A cord into these ports, but if you're using a newer device, like a new smartphone, the data transfer and charging speeds will be slower. USB 2.0 was originally released in 2000, and while these ports are still around today, they're much slower than USB Type-C and USB 3.0 and above.