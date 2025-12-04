Logitech MX Master 4 Review: The Biggest Update To The Best Mouse

The general design of the Logitech MX Master 4 is very similar to the previous-generation model, but with the fourth generation Logitech has made more changes to the mouse than any updates in the past.

Logitech has switched to a new silicone build that feels slightly more rugged than the MX Master 3, and I really like it. My MX Master 3 has shown some wear after a few years of daily use, which is pretty normal for any heavily-used mouse, but the new materials on the MX Master 4 seem like they might hold up better over time. Of course, it's impossible to know after only a few weeks of using the mouse. The new materials also feel nice to hold — I've seen some reviews arguing that the surface is less grippy than before, but I didn't find that to be true. If anything, the mouse feels more premium in hand to me.

The button layout remains largely familiar, with the upgraded MagSpeed scroll wheel taking center stage. Both the main scroll wheel and the horizontal thumb wheel feel high-quality, and the horizontal scroll wheel remains one of my favorite features — it's particularly handy when editing audio or video timelines where horizontal navigation is constant.

The MX Master 4 keeps the same buttons and controls as its predecessors, while adding some more. For example, there's a new customizable thumb button, adding to the two that were already there. While I don't use these extra buttons super regularly in my daily workflow, having more options for customization is always welcome. Also new to this generation is a dedicated "Actions Ring" button positioned where your thumb naturally rests, adding another layer of customization options. We'll get into this control more later.

The mouse charges via USB-C, and you can continue using it while it's plugged in — a small but important detail for those times when you forget to charge. Logitech offers the MX Master 4 in several colors, including "Graphite," "Black," and "Pale Gray." I'm reviewing the graphite model.

As a whole, the Logitech MX Master 4 looks and feels high-quality and premium — perhaps even more so than previous-generation models. The only downside? There's still no left-handed version, so if you're left-handed you'll either need to be used to a right-handed mouse or look elsewhere.