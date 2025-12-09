Say Goodbye To Expensive Phone Bills With This One Rule
It can feel like phone bills keep getting more and more expensive, especially with carriers like T-Mobile raising prices. When you are locked into a contract with a mobile provider and paying off the cost of your smartphone in addition to the monthly charge to use it, it's easy to get frustrated with the final monthly bill. However, there is a way to not only lower your monthly phone bill but also more easily take advantage of the different sales carriers offer.
Saving money on your phone bill is simple when you take advantage of the many bring-your-own-device (BYOD) deals. The easiest way to utilize this option is by purchasing an unlocked phone and bringing it to your preferred carrier. An unlocked phone isn't tied to a specific service and can be used anywhere.
When you buy a device directly from a cell carrier on a monthly payment plan, the phone will likely be locked, meaning it's tied to that provider and cannot be switched until it's paid off. The benefit of using an unlocked phone with a BYOD plan is that you can switch your service when you find better deals elsewhere, instead of being stuck under a contract with continual price increases.
Getting an unlocked phone for a BYOD plan
The first thing you will need is an unlocked phone. You can easily purchase one from retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, or directly from cell phone manufacturers. Depending on where you buy it, you can find a wide variety of options, including well-known models like Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, and more. If you have a phone you purchased from an existing phone carrier, it typically unlocks after you pay off your final bill.
It's a good idea to double-check with your carrier, as different companies may have different rules for unlocking your phone. Depending on your platform of choice, you can check if your Android or your iPhone is carrier-locked by heading into the settings menu, or by checking the SIM card or the IMEI number.
Once you have verified that your phone is unlocked, you need to choose a service to bring it to. Most of them should have information on their websites about their BYOD plan options. You can usually keep your own phone number or choose to get a different one. Do some research on different carriers' websites before making your choice to find the best deal. For example, T-Mobile's BYOD plans start at $50 per month per line at the time of writing. In addition to Verizon and AT&T, you should consider the many prepaid options out there to save even more money.
Are there drawbacks to BYOD?
The benefit of buying an unlocked phone and using the bring your own device option is that you can switch carriers for better deals, but that can also be a drawback. It can be a hassle to constantly move between carriers, do research, and activate your SIM card. However, if the desire to save money outweighs this inconvenience, it may be worth it to you.
There can also be a sense of comfort in staying with one carrier you know well and find reliable for a long time. Some companies, like Verizon, offer loyalty rewards for long-term customers, though you may not find it to be worth it in the long run, depending on what the reward actually is.
Unlocked phones are typically bought outright, with the entire cost paid upfront. Depending on what type of phone you want, that can be a lot of money at once. It can seem easier to break down the cost month by month across two or more years. So if you don't have that kind of money on hand or don't want to wait and save, the BYOD option may not seem worth it. However, for those who do and are eager to take advantage of different carrier deals, expensive monthly phone bills can become a thing of the past with BYOD.