Say Goodbye To Expensive Phone Bills With This One Rule

It can feel like phone bills keep getting more and more expensive, especially with carriers like T-Mobile raising prices. When you are locked into a contract with a mobile provider and paying off the cost of your smartphone in addition to the monthly charge to use it, it's easy to get frustrated with the final monthly bill. However, there is a way to not only lower your monthly phone bill but also more easily take advantage of the different sales carriers offer.

Saving money on your phone bill is simple when you take advantage of the many bring-your-own-device (BYOD) deals. The easiest way to utilize this option is by purchasing an unlocked phone and bringing it to your preferred carrier. An unlocked phone isn't tied to a specific service and can be used anywhere.

When you buy a device directly from a cell carrier on a monthly payment plan, the phone will likely be locked, meaning it's tied to that provider and cannot be switched until it's paid off. The benefit of using an unlocked phone with a BYOD plan is that you can switch your service when you find better deals elsewhere, instead of being stuck under a contract with continual price increases.