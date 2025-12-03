Leakers Clash Over iPhone 17e Display Design As Notch Rumors Resurface
Apple is expected to unveil the second generation of the iPhone 'e' model early next year. Rumors so far have clashed between a big change and just an iterative upgrade to Apple's budget iPhone model. Yesterday, we covered a rumor by My Drivers that corroborated another report from August, indicating that Apple might add a Dynamic Island to the iPhone 17e. This change of design could help Apple boost sales of its budget phone and unlock new capabilities, as the Dynamic Island allows users to interact with apps running in the background, while giving the phone a more modern look.
Besides that, this device should get Apple's latest A19 chip, which boosts graphics performance and AI features. That said, Korean outlet The Elec now suggests the next iPhone 17e model will retain the iPhone 14-based design with a twist: Apple might be able to slim down the bezels of the iPhone 17e. The publication also believes that BOE will continue to be responsible for manufacturing the majority of the display panels used on the iPhone 17e.
There's more you should know about the iPhone 17e
The Elec's report also reveals that the iPhone 17e will continue to feature a 60Hz panel. While Apple upgraded all iPhone 17 models with Always-On Display and ProMotion in September, it seems like the budget iPhone 17e isn't going to get the same treatment. Even though Apple follows Samsung's trend of making an FE model of its flagship phones, the iPhone 17e looks less and less like a proper "new generation" iPhone." In a previous report, analyst Jeff Pu said Apple would launch a low-cost iPhone, iPad, and Mac in 2026, while continuing to offer the same 5G modem from the iPhone 16e — the C1 — instead of the newer C1X.
While Apple might slightly upgrade the main camera of the iPhone 17e, it's not expected to be as good as on the iPhone 17 or iPhone Air models. It's also unclear if Apple will add MagSafe support and other perks available across the lineup to this phone. Still, if users are looking for a new phone on a strict budget, the iPhone 17e might be an enticing option for buyers early next year.