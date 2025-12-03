Leakers Clash Over iPhone 17e Display Design As Notch Rumors Resurface

Apple is expected to unveil the second generation of the iPhone 'e' model early next year. Rumors so far have clashed between a big change and just an iterative upgrade to Apple's budget iPhone model. Yesterday, we covered a rumor by My Drivers that corroborated another report from August, indicating that Apple might add a Dynamic Island to the iPhone 17e. This change of design could help Apple boost sales of its budget phone and unlock new capabilities, as the Dynamic Island allows users to interact with apps running in the background, while giving the phone a more modern look.

Besides that, this device should get Apple's latest A19 chip, which boosts graphics performance and AI features. That said, Korean outlet The Elec now suggests the next iPhone 17e model will retain the iPhone 14-based design with a twist: Apple might be able to slim down the bezels of the iPhone 17e. The publication also believes that BOE will continue to be responsible for manufacturing the majority of the display panels used on the iPhone 17e.