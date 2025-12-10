5 Uses For Your Old Roku Streaming Stick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Roku has been releasing various models of streaming devices and adjacent technologies for well over a decade now. The very first Roku dongle-type device, the Streaming Stick, saw its very first model release all the way back in 2012. Naturally, there have been more than a few iterations of the Stick since then, rendering previous models relatively obsolete. Even if they're obsolete, though, you can still give them a home — whether it's with a friend, in your car, or even just at the local recycling facility.

Nobody would begrudge you for upgrading to a newer, better model of Roku Streaming Stick for your primary entertainment TV. If you still have one or more older Sticks laying around, though, don't leave them languishing in a junk drawer — and definitely don't throw them in the garbage. There are several ways you can give that old Stick a new purpose, or if it's on its last legs, ensure it is properly disposed of in an environmentally safe way.