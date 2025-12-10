5 Uses For Your Old Roku Streaming Stick
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Roku has been releasing various models of streaming devices and adjacent technologies for well over a decade now. The very first Roku dongle-type device, the Streaming Stick, saw its very first model release all the way back in 2012. Naturally, there have been more than a few iterations of the Stick since then, rendering previous models relatively obsolete. Even if they're obsolete, though, you can still give them a home — whether it's with a friend, in your car, or even just at the local recycling facility.
Nobody would begrudge you for upgrading to a newer, better model of Roku Streaming Stick for your primary entertainment TV. If you still have one or more older Sticks laying around, though, don't leave them languishing in a junk drawer — and definitely don't throw them in the garbage. There are several ways you can give that old Stick a new purpose, or if it's on its last legs, ensure it is properly disposed of in an environmentally safe way.
Donate your old Roku device to a friend, family member, or organization
The inherent plug-and-play portability of a Roku Streaming Stick makes it easy to take with you on the road or store at home. In addition to that, the device's small size also makes it very easy to gift. If you've just upgraded to a new model of Roku Streaming Stick, why not give the old one to a friend or family member who may not have a streaming device in their home?
So long as you remember to unlink your Roku from your accounts (preferably by doing a factory reset) you can freely pass the device to someone else. Even if it's not the latest, greatest model, most Sticks retain some degree of functionality.
A Stick makes a great all-occasion gift for a friend or family member, though if no one in your immediate orbit wants it, you can also donate it elsewhere. You could list the Stick on a platform like Freecycle to give it a new home, or donate it to an organization — like a hospital or nursing home — which could perhaps put it to use.
Use it in a guest room
Even if you have a newer Roku Streaming Stick or device hooked up to your main TV in your living room or bedroom, the old Stick could still find a home in another room of your house. For example, if you have a guest bedroom, basement, kid's bedroom, or other random spot someone might want to watch TV, you might use the old Stick to create another point in your personal Roku network.
As long as a Stick is still registered to your Roku account, you can access the same apps and logins as on your newer Roku device. This could be helpful, for example, if you have an exercise room and want to keep watching your saved shows and movies while enjoying a workout.
If you don't have any other TVs in your home, an extra Roku Stick could be a good excuse to get one. You don't need a super high-definition display: Any old TV with an HDMI port will work, even if it's a cheap, small one from your local second-hand store. You could even use an older CRT TV with RCA inputs; all it would take is a device, such as this TaiHuai RCA to HDMI converter, which acts as a quick solution. It's an economical way to make the extra rooms in your home a little more entertaining to relax in.
Hook it up to a car screen for mobile entertainment
Much like how screens and streaming technologies have become more ubiquitous throughout our homes as of late, so too have they found their way into our cars. Many new vehicles now feature entertainment screens, in both the front and back, designed specifically for bored passengers. If you have an old Roku Stick, why not bring your favorite apps on the road with you?
Using a Roku Streaming Stick in your car does come with a few particular requirements. Firstly, the screen in your car will need to have an HDMI port you can actually plug the Stick into. If your car has RCA inputs for connecting a device like a DVD player, that will work too, so long as you have an HDMI to RCA converter. Secondly, you'll need a power source, as a Roku Stick doesn't feature an internal battery. You can plug a USB adapter into your car's 12V power socket, or provided USB ports.
Finally, and most importantly, you need the internet. Roku Sticks can't store content locally, only stream it, so you'll need a wireless connection. This can be accomplished through tethering the Stick to your smartphone's wireless signal, or setting up a mobile Wi-Fi system like a Starlink Mini.
Sell it online
Even if you don't know anyone who's looking to add a Roku Streaming Stick to their home entertainment setup, there are assuredly individuals out there who are. If you can't find any uses for your old Stick in your home and don't have anyone to give it away to, try selling it online. You might make some cash from the effort.
Before you sell your Roku Stick, as in most cases of owner transference, you should be sure to unlink the Stick from your account and factory reset it so its new owner can't access your personal data. That aside, you can list your Stick on a bidding or direct sale website, like eBay, and see if anyone bites.
As with selling anything on eBay, you should strive to be honest about your Roku Stick's current condition. Take a few pictures of it — including pictures of it in use on a TV — to show that it's in good working order. As long as the price you set is reasonable, taking the Stick's model and age into account, you should be able to find a buyer for it.
Bring it to a recycling center
If your old Roku Streaming Stick is completely out of steam and can no longer do its job, you're unlikely to find anyone who will take it off your hands, even for free. In such a case, the best remaining option is to ensure the Stick goes heads to a recycling center.
You can find businesses and operations all over the United States that will take your old electronics, including Roku Streaming Sticks, and ensure they go through the proper recycling channels with no fees. Common chain stores like Best Buy let you drop off home theater and media equipment at no charge, and you can mail it in if you don't live nearby.
While recycling your old Stick may not appear that immediately useful, think of it this way: If you throw your old Stick in the trash, it'll end up in a landfill, wasting valuable electronic components and contributing to pollution. Recycling your Roku Streaming Stick ensures its components will go on to serve valuable purposes elsewhere, mitigating as much environmental harm as possible. Recycling and repurposing obsolete electronics like smartphones is one way to protect the environment, cutting back on e-waste.