Meta Just Hired Apple's Top Design Executive Its Latest In Shocking Move

In something of a bombshell report, Bloomberg has revealed that Meta recently poached Alan Dye, Apple's top design executive. Originally an iPhone package designer, Dye rose through the ranks where he eventually became the company's VP of Human Interface Design. Since 2015, Dye has had a hand in the design behind every software feature across the entirety of Apple's product lineup. Come 2026, he will be Meta's new Chief Design Officer, where he will help shape the user interface across Meta's ever-growing lineup of hardware and software products. Incidentally, Billy Sorrentino, previously a Senior Director on Apple's design team, will also be joining Meta.

It's no secret that Meta has been aggressively hiring Apple engineers and researchers over the past few months, primarily to shore up its AI team. But poaching Dye, a top executive who played an integral and visible role in the way Apple customers use and experience software, is a remarkably bold move. While top Apple executives leave the company every now and again, this is a rare instance of a top Apple executive leaving for another tech rival.

With Dye moving on, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement said that Steve Lemay will take over Dye's position: "Steve Lemay has played a key role in the design of every major Apple interface since 1999. He has always set an extraordinarily high bar for excellence and embodies Apple's culture of collaboration and creativity."