This Forgotten Volcano Erupted For The First Time In Over 10 Millennia

On Sunday, November 23, 2025, Hayli Gubbi, a volcano in Ethiopia's Afar Region, erupted for the first time in recorded history. Scientists think the last time this volcano blew was somewhere between 10,000 and 12,000 years ago, but records from this remote corner of the world are essentially nonexistent. Just because a volcano is dormant doesn't mean it won't unexpectedly erupt.

Hayli Gubbi sits at the southern end of the Erta Ale Range, which is part of the East African Rift System; the area where the African continent is literally tearing itself in two. The eruption sent an ash plume rocketing to roughly 45,000 feet (13,700 meters) into the sky, which is well into the altitude range where commercial jets fly, typically between 33,000 and 40,000 feet.

The blast started around 11:30 a.m. local time, and had largely finished by 11 p.m. that same day. The force of the eruption ripped open Hayli Gubbi's summit, carving out a second crater about 650 feet (200 meters) across, plus a smaller third crater. People in Semera, a city about 120 miles (190 kilometers) south, heard the explosion and felt the shock wave. Looking at the satellite data revealed that the plume carried roughly 220,000 tons of sulfur dioxide mixed with ash and pulverized rock.