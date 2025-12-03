Google Quietly Removed One Of The Most Underrated Google Home Features

This change comes right on the heels of Google's Gemini push in Google Home as it works to turn the AI assistant into a true Google Assistant replacement. For anyone that followed Assistant's downfall, you've likely become used to Google removing features as time goes on, with those features likely expected to return with the arrival of Gemini sometime in the future. Well, the AI-powered changes have already started rolling out to users, but we're still seeing useful features removed.

What's more frustrating for users about this recent change, though, is that Google continues to remove useful features without any warning. One user on Reddit noted that they had were trying to be patient because of how much they'd invested in their smart home setup using Google. However, they did note that the "last straw" for them was when Google continued to remove features they used for no apparent reason, even pointing toward specific features like the ability to trigger automations using NFC tags.

Of course, whether or not the feature could make a comeback at any point is unclear. For now, it seems Google has removed it entirely, with the latest update officially pulling it out of the app for even more users. It might not have been the most popular feature, but those who did use it are definitely going to miss it.