Samsung Might Finally Fix One Of The Most Annoying Notification Issues On Galaxy Phones
We're still a long way off from knowing everything that Samsung has in store for One UI 8.5, which will bring even more of Android 16's newest features to Galaxy phones. However, as more One UI 8.5 feature leaks come out, we're slowly pulling back the curtain. One of the latest rumors to drop points toward Samsung finally doing something about all the "advertisement" notification spam that some ads dish out.
This is something that I've personally struggled with since moving to my Galaxy S25 Ultra earlier this year, and it's one thing I definitely miss about my iPhone. However, this latest leak from a tipster named Tarun Vats on X shows that Samsung could allow Galaxy users to block apps that continuously send out "excessive ads" in their notification pings.
The new feature appears to be hidden inside of the Device care settings in One UI 8.5, and it's aptly named "Block apps with excessive ads." The feature also breaks down exactly what it is meant to do, noting: "Apps that send frequent advertisement notifications will be put in deep sleep to prevent them from bothering you."
These apps won't update unless you open them
Because the new feature will put apps into a "deep sleep" mode, they won't send any notifications or receive any updates unless you open them specifically. But that's a small price to pay if you want to avoid excessive advertisements in your notifications. It also looks like the feature will offer two different modes. The most basic blocking setup will put apps that Samsung has already noted as being spammy into a deep sleep, essentially blocking them out whenever they are detected on your device.
The other method is called Intelligent blocking, and it will actually analyze the notifications you receive to identify spammy advertisements from apps. However, even Samsung notes that the system might not always be accurate with its determination, so you may end up having to manually remove some apps from deep sleep mode if they get blocked.
It is unclear at the moment how often you'll be able to use the apps in between their deep sleep sessions, but at least it looks like Samsung is doing something to help curb the pointless notifications users receive every day. One UI 8.5 might give Galaxy users one of China's best Android privacy features, too.