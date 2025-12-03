Samsung Might Finally Fix One Of The Most Annoying Notification Issues On Galaxy Phones

We're still a long way off from knowing everything that Samsung has in store for One UI 8.5, which will bring even more of Android 16's newest features to Galaxy phones. However, as more One UI 8.5 feature leaks come out, we're slowly pulling back the curtain. One of the latest rumors to drop points toward Samsung finally doing something about all the "advertisement" notification spam that some ads dish out.

This is something that I've personally struggled with since moving to my Galaxy S25 Ultra earlier this year, and it's one thing I definitely miss about my iPhone. However, this latest leak from a tipster named Tarun Vats on X shows that Samsung could allow Galaxy users to block apps that continuously send out "excessive ads" in their notification pings.

The new feature appears to be hidden inside of the Device care settings in One UI 8.5, and it's aptly named "Block apps with excessive ads." The feature also breaks down exactly what it is meant to do, noting: "Apps that send frequent advertisement notifications will be put in deep sleep to prevent them from bothering you."