Scientists Had Moss Grow On The Outside Of The ISS For Months - Here's What Happened

Researchers recently mounted moss spores on the exterior of the International Space Station during the Tanpopo 4 mission for 283 days (roughly nine months). The goal was to figure out if Earth-based life could survive the harsh ravages of space, and the survival of "Physcomitrium patens" suggests that it certainly can.

Moss goes through several changes in its life cycle, but the researchers specifically chose moss still encased in their sporophyte structures, since they were the most resilient in this stage. These encapsulated spores were as much as 1,000 times more resistant to UV radiation than the moss' brood cells. In lab simulations, the spores maintained an 80% germination rate after 30 days at -80 degrees Celsius (-112 degrees Fahrenheit), and a 36% rate after 30 days at 55 degrees Celsius (131 degrees Fahrenheit).

The sporophyte's outer cell layers act as a protective barrier against drying out, radiation, and temperature extremes. Mosses are known to be among the earliest terrestrial plants, but leaving a water-rich environment to come onto land means adapting to the lack of ready water. This adaptation showcases evolution that helped bryophytes colonize land environments.