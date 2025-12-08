Does Keeping Old Text Messages Slow Down Your Android Phone?

A few years ago, we could only send plain text messages with 160 characters. There was no option to include any media or attachments, which kept the messages close to 140 bytes. But the Messages app on Android phones has changed. The messages are heavier, and if they pile up over time, they can slow down your phone when the storage runs low.

With people having mostly shifted from regular text messages to instant messaging and social media apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Instagram, and Snapchat for chatting and sharing content with friends, the Messages app on Android phones is now mainly used to check one-time passwords, delivery notifications, and two-factor authentication.

Often, the app fills up with messages from banks, insurance companies, retailers, travel apps, and other businesses. Promotional texts usually contain several megabytes of content. Spam messages also add to the problem. These messages often carry heavy attachments such as graphics and link previews. When all of them accumulate for months, they take up significant storage and add more strain on the Messages app, which slows down your phone as well.